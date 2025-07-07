SG Holdings eyes further growth in energy infrastructure, industrial development, others

SG Holdings, West African indigenous energy and shipping company, has said that it is positioning itself for the next decade of growth.

The company, made this known during a virtual media parley on Monday while sharing details of its perform­ance in the last ten years in energy infrastructure, shipping operations and industrial development.

Under the leadership of Group Managing Director and CEO, Deji Somoye, SG Holdings said it has achieved remarkable financial strength with an impressive balance sheet.

The company’s diversified portfolio spans oil and gas transportation, energy downstream operations, infrastructure development, and real estate, creating thousands of jobs across Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d’Ivoire.

“Our ten-year journey represents more than corporate success, it demonstrates Africa’s capacity for world-class, indigenous-led enter­prise,” said Deji Somoye, Group Managing Director and CEO of SG Holdings.

“We have proven that African companies can build global partnerships while maintaining local priorities, creating sustainable value for our continent’s economic transformation.”

SG Holdings has established itself as one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest indigenous operators of crude oil vessels, with a fleet of seven ocean-go­ing tankers valued at over USD 350 million. The fleet includes five Suez max tankers and two medium range tankers, secured through strategic partnerships with global ship­ping giants including Clarksons Shipping, BP, Shell Shipping, and Navig8.

“Our shipping operations have positioned Nigeria prominently in international energy trade while creating high-skill employment for maritime professionals across the region,” Somoye noted.