Seyi Vibez releases new single ‘Pressure’

Seyi Vibez is back with a new single, “Pressure”, a soulful mid-tempo pop track that showcases a different side of his artistry. Departing from his signature Amapianon fusion sound, which blends Afrobeats, hip hop, and indigenous Apala music, Seyi Vibez experiments with R&B melodies and sings entirely in English. The song promises a love that’s worth the effort, with Seyi Vibez offering to put in the pressure required to make a diamond of the relationship.

The song follows his surprise 4-track EP, “Children of Africa”, released on February 21, which featured a guest appearance from American Trap artist NLE Choppa. “Pressure” demonstrates Seyi Vibez’s commitment to his craft, showcasing his versatility and growth as an artist. Fans familiar with his early work, particularly his album “NSNV”, will notice a familiar flow in his mid-tempo delivery.

Seyi Vibez’s decision to pause his hit-making Amapianon fusion sound and explore mid-tempo pop music is a bold move, but one that pays off. His vocals are captivating, and the song’s melody is infectious. The song’s English lyrics may be a new touch for Seyi Vibez’s fans, but his delivery is smooth and confident.

“Pressure” is Seyi Vibez’s second release since parting ways with Dapper Music in 2024. The song is a testament to his dedication to his art and his willingness to experiment and push boundaries. With “Pressure”, Seyi Vibez offers a fresh perspective on love and relationships, showcasing his evolving artistry. Get ready to vibe to “Pressure” and experience the growth and maturity of Seyi Vibez as an artist. The song is sure to resonate with fans and music lovers alike.

