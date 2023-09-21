Seyi Tinubu, Nigeria’s president’s son, has given N15 million to Mohbad’s son, Liam Light.

He made the transaction on Wednesday evening, around 6:38PM on September 20, 2023.

On Thursday on X, Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, revealed that the President’s son has pledged his support to Mohbad’s kid.

He shared a photo of the transaction receipt, Dada wrote: “The figurative apple that did not fall far from the tree #RIPIMOLE. Thank you ST.”

Seyi has received a flood of love and adoration from Nigerians for his recent good gesture to the son of late artist Mohbad.

