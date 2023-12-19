Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu, extends heartfelt congratulations to Simeon Okezuo Nwobi on his episcopal ordination as the Auxiliary Bishop to the Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara Diocese.

Represented at the ordination by Belusochukwu Enwere, the Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Tinubu expresses his belief that the Lord, bishops, priests, and the church will seize this opportunity to pray for and foster unity within our country.

“Today holds special significance for you and your newfound family in the Diocese of Ahiara, Imo State, as you assume the role of their Auxiliary Bishop to the Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara.

“I extend this congratulatory message with genuine affection and fraternal love, aiming for the unity of the church and our nation at large, so that together we can overcome the common challenges facing our nation.

“Despite the prevailing challenges in our country, I remain optimistic that Nigeria will rise and shine again in the community of nations because every great nation has a history, and challenges are inherent to every country. As the Bible states, ‘the bones shall rise again.’

“Congratulations on your elevation to the episcopacy. As you embark on this significant role as the Chief Shepherd of God’s flock, I wish you abundant blessings from God in all your pastoral and other endeavors.

“Jeremiah 3:15 declares, ‘I will give you shepherds after my own heart, who will feed you with knowledge and understanding.’

“God has selected you as a true witness to Christ, the Good Shepherd. May He grant you wisdom and a continually deepening holiness as you guide the flock entrusted to your loving care,” Seyi Tinubu expresses in his congratulatory message.

