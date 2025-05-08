Sexual harassment: Stop smear campaign against Akpabio, CSOs warn Natasha, others

Civil Society Organizations Warn Senator Natasha Against False Allegations, Defend Senate President Akpabio

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Civil Rights Africa and the League of Democracy Defenders, on Thursday warned Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to desist from what they described as a continued campaign of calumny and malicious falsehood against the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The coalition issued the warning in a statement jointly signed by Ambassador Ikemefuna Richard of Civil Rights Africa and Alhaji Rabiu Mohammed, National Secretary of the League of Democracy Defenders.

The CSOs described Senator Natasha’s recent allegations of sexual harassment against the Senate President as baseless and malicious fabrications aimed at inciting public anger and undermining the office of the Senate President.

They alleged that the campaigns were deliberate falsehoods intended to embarrass the National Assembly and divert attention from her own misconduct.

The group maintained that Senator Natasha’s suspension from Senate proceedings was a disciplinary action taken in accordance with the rules and ethics of the Nigerian Senate, citing her sustained misconduct, unruly behavior, and disruptive tendencies that threatened the peace and integrity of the Red Chamber.

The coalition faulted Senator Natasha for failing to seek redress through internal procedures and instead embarking on a “shameless campaign of falsehood and blackmail.”

“In light of recent events and calculated attempts to malign the person and office of the President of the Senate, His Excellency Senator Godswill Akpabio, it has become imperative to set the record straight and expose the dangerous web of propaganda being spun by elements both within and outside the country—driven by desperation, envy, and political vendetta.

“The suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from Senate proceedings was a disciplinary action taken in line with the rules and ethics of the Nigerian Senate, following her sustained misconduct, unruly behavior, and disruptive tendencies that threatened the peace and integrity of the Red Chamber. Rather than seek redress through internal procedures or show contrition, she has embarked on a shameless campaign of falsehood and blackmail.

“Senator Natasha’s recent allegations of sexual harassment against the Senate President are not only baseless, but also malicious fabrications aimed at inciting public anger and undermining the office of the Senate President. These are deliberate falsehoods concocted to embarrass the institution of the National Assembly and distract from her own misconduct.

“We are aware that this smear campaign is not a lone effort. Credible intelligence has linked a former presidential candidate and key opposition figure as a major sponsor of Senator Natasha’s media crusade, providing funding for her international tours and media appearances.

“This is not only irresponsible but also indicative of a broader conspiracy to destabilize the current leadership of the Senate and disrupt the working relationship between the Legislature and the Executive.

“Even more disturbing is the growing body of evidence pointing to the involvement of high-ranking northern political figures, including one from Borno State who is reportedly disenchanted with the current administration, in this coordinated campaign.

“These individuals, still aggrieved by the outcomes of internal power negotiations and threatened by the synergy between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senate President Akpabio, are now resorting to underhanded tactics to sow discord and frustrate governance.

“It is appalling that a few individuals close to the President would seek to undermine the peaceful synergy between the Presidency and the Senate. If this continues, we will publish their names for the world to see.

“We want to make it abundantly clear: Senator Godswill Akpabio was elected by an overwhelming majority of Senators from across party lines, reflecting the will of the Senate and the Nigerian people. He has brought stability, vision, and productive collaboration to the Senate since assuming office. No amount of propaganda, intimidation, or external manipulation can overturn this democratic mandate.”

Addressing what they described as a “phony narrative” that someone was jailed for rigging an election in Akpabio’s favor, the CSOs said: “How could the person who declared another as winner of the election have been contracted to rig the same election for the man who ‘lost’? In what world does such happen? The rush to paint Senator Akpabio as evil overshadows their need for commonsense. The lack of intelligence in fabricating these lies continues to expose their desperation and diabolical intentions.”

The CSOs warned those hiding behind proxies to peddle falsehoods against the Senate President to desist, adding that their schemes have been exposed.

They criticized the move to set up a panel to deliberate on Senator Natasha’s allegations, describing it as counterproductive and an attempt to water down serious accusations of sexual harassment and attempted assassination.

The group insisted that such allegations must be addressed as legal and security matters—not internal Senate affairs.

“We condemn any attempt to give Senator Natasha a soft landing. She made serious allegations against the person of the Senate President and the institution of the Senate. She must prove her claims in a court of law.

“Allegations of sexual harassment and assassination attempts are not matters for a panel but for law enforcement and the judiciary. This is necessary not only for posterity but to build public confidence in the system.

“We therefore urge the public, international observers, and lovers of democracy to disregard the malicious narratives being peddled by Senator Natasha and her sponsors. We stand firmly with Senator Godswill Akpabio—a leader of vision and courage—and affirm our collective resolve that he will not be removed, distracted, or derailed.”

