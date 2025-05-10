Sexual exploitation of children: A clarion call for action

The alarming surge in the sexual exploitation and overexposure of children and preteens to explicit content is a crisis that cannot be ignored. The case of a preteen moimmoin seller, nicknamed ‘Apeke’ and widely referred to as “Oriyomi Hamzat’s wife,” exemplifies the disturbing trend and serves as a clarion call for action.

Through the powerful medium of Kokoro Alate, a popular radio programme anchored by Oriyomi Hamzat on Agidigbo FM, numerous cases of child sexual abuse, exploitation, and moral decay have been brought to public attention.

Hamzat’s programme has highlighted heartbreaking stories such as fathers sexually abusing their daughters and siblings engaging in inappropriate relationships—grim realities that underscore the depth of the crisis.

One particularly troubling episode involved Apeke, a preteen moimmoin seller, whose viral videos revealed not only her inappropriate use of sexually suggestive language and songs but also the alarming reaction from the public. Instead of eliciting collective concern and condemnation, her actions triggered widespread amusement, with many adults viewing her performance as mere entertainment.

In her song, Apeke referred to herself as the “wife” of Oriyomi Hamzat and other imaginary lovers, singing lyrics laced with innuendos, including inviting Hamzat to rest on her ‘fragile chest.’ She even questioned a man about the balance in his bank account, showcasing a precociousness far beyond her years.

These are clear indicators of a child who has likely been exposed to inappropriate content or worse, possibly experienced exploitation.

While Hamzat commendably promised to sponsor her education and give her a better future, this incident raises broader questions about the systemic failures that leave children like Apeke vulnerable. It is common knowledge that children who hawk goods on the streets are at significant risk of sexual abuse, exploitation, and loss of innocence.

This situation demands a multifaceted and urgent response. The government, particularly the Oyo State First Lady, the Ministry of Women Affairs, and the Ministry of Youth, must collaborate with individuals like Oriyomi Hamzat to rescue vulnerable children, rehabilitate those who have been abused, and address the root causes of this crisis.

Proactive education and counselling must be prioritised by engaging experts in early childhood education and teenage counselling. These professionals can design programmes that educate children, parents, and communities on the dangers of sexual exploitation and foster safe, nurturing environments.

There is also an urgent need to regulate children’s exposure to explicit content on social media and other platforms. The government and media organisations should launch awareness campaigns to address the psychological damage caused by overexposure to such content.

Parents play a critical role here and must take responsibility for monitoring their children’s use of and exposure to social media to safeguard their innocence and well-being.

Support systems for victims are essential. Many children have endured trauma and require counselling, medical care, and reintegration into society. The establishment of safe spaces and robust support networks will help these children recover and rebuild their lives.

Finally, law enforcement agencies must act decisively to prosecute individuals who exploit children, whether they are guardians, relatives, or strangers. Strengthening community vigilance and the legal framework is vital to preventing abuse and ensuring justice for victims.

The case of Apeke is not just about one child; it is a reflection of a society at a crossroads. Will we allow our children’s innocence to be eroded further, or will we stand together to protect them? This is the time for bold, decisive action.

As John Adams aptly stated, “It is more important that innocence be protected than it is that guilt be punished.”

Let us ensure that no child is left unprotected or unheard. The future depends on what we do today.

•Ladigbolu, a teen counsellor and early childhood educator, is the author of ‘Don’t Mess with Their Flowers,’ a guide on rape prevention and counselling for survivors.