Sexual assault: US Court orders Trevor Bauer’s accuser to pay over $300K for settlement violation 

A Los Angeles judge has ordered Lindsey Hill to pay former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer more than $300,000.

Hill had accused Bauer of sexual assault in 2021.

The case led to an MLB investigation and a massive suspension for Bauer.

Both parties settled in 2023. Bauer sued for defamation, Hill sued for assault and sexual battery.

They agreed that neither party would pay the other.

But that changed when Judge Daniel Crowley ruled Hill violated their settlement.

She must now pay Bauer $309,832.02.

This includes $220,000 in damages, $68,939.55 in legal fees, $16,634.52 in interest, and $4,257.95 in court costs.

The ruling followed Hill’s lawyers informing Bauer’s team she would receive $300,000 from an insurance policy.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Hill broke the agreement by talking about Bauer publicly and on podcasts.

In October, Bauer sued Hill again.

He cited 21 separate comments that allegedly broke the settlement’s terms.

The agreement had barred Hill from saying Bauer or his team paid her any money.

Hill did not respond to the lawsuit. This led to a default ruling in Bauer’s favor.

After the ruling, Hill posted on X:

“HE WILL NEVER SEE A CENT FROM ME AND HE KNOWS THIS.

I was awarded 300k over what he did to me in 2021,

and I refused to participate in this suit in any way shape or form.

He will never see a cent.

I refuse to give him money or my sanity.

Love yall!”

Bauer’s agent, Rachel Luba, fired back on X: “Note: I’m not sure she understands how the law works.

Despite her claims, she doesn’t get to decide whether she pays him or not –

Bauer will be able to garnish her wages and seize any assets.



Additionally, she cannot appeal when she simply chose not to participate and defend herself against the lawsuit (which was very black and white to begin with and she stood zero chance to win regardless).

Lastly, any money she conned from her insurance company initially was paid

because they simply wanted to get the hell out of it because it was a losing case for them…”

Hill responded again:

“Oh sissy, when you battle a sociopath for years on end, you set your life up to not have your name tied to any assets. In terms of garnishing wages, ain’t gonna happen baby – catch me if you can. So sorry I won’t be contributing to your date night fund.”

Bauer currently plays in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball League.

He hasn’t pitched in MLB since the suspension.

His original 324-game ban was reduced to 194 games after appeal.

Still, no MLB team has signed him.

Bauer believes it’s not because of his ability.

In August, he posted: “So, since Pete is welcome back now, does that go for everyone who has been blackballed? Or do you actually have to be guilty of something to qualify for that?”

