Politics

Sexual assault: I’ll present evidence against Akpabio soon — Natasha

Adam Mosadioluwa

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central Senatorial District has stated that she will soon present evidence to support her allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Thursday, she maintained that the evidence would be revealed at the appropriate time and platform.

She said, “At the right time and at the right space, I will present the evidence that I have.”

Her comments come after months of controversy surrounding her accusations against Akpabio. 

It will be recalled that Natasha had, in February, alleged that Akpabio had made sexual advances toward her in his office and residence in Akwa Ibom State.

She further claimed that her refusal to comply led to deliberate efforts to obstruct her attempts to raise motions on the Ajaokuta Steel Company in Kogi State.

However, Akpabio denied the allegations and insisted that he had never harassed any woman. 

He described himself as a strong advocate for women’s rights, citing his reputation as a gender-friendly governor during his tenure.

Natasha also commented on the recent decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to reject a petition seeking her recall, describing it as the right move despite its delayed timing.

Tribune Online reports that INEC earlier gave reasons for rejecting the petition seeking Natasha’s recall from the Red Chamber.

The electoral commission, in a statement, stated that the controversial petition did not meet the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as expressly stated in Section 69(a).

