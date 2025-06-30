Sex worker dies after scuffle with customer over N15,000 refund in Akure

A sex worker lost her life following a violent altercation at a brothel in the Cathedral area of Akure, Ondo State. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

According to reports, the dispute began when a male customer demanded a refund of N15,000, claiming he was dissatisfied with the service after the woman had complained of feeling weak during intercourse.

Witnesses stated that the situation escalated into a heated verbal and physical confrontation.

Despite the intervention of the brothel manager, the customer initially left but returned shortly after with a group of men believed to be his associates, attempting to forcibly retrieve the money.

The brothel manager then alerted the police, and a patrol team from ‘A’ Division arrived at the scene, arresting three suspects while others fled.

During the incident, the sex worker’s health deteriorated, leading to her transfer to a nearby hospital in Lafe and later to the police hospital in Akure, where she was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed that three suspects have been arrested in connection with her death.

Olayinka also stated that efforts are ongoing to apprehend two additional suspects who are still at large.

“The names of those involved are being withheld pending further investigation,” he said, adding that the victim’s body had been deposited at the State Specialist Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Olayinka also noted that Commissioner of Police Adebowale Lawal has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for a detailed probe.

He assured the public that justice would be served and urged anyone with useful information to assist the ongoing investigation.

