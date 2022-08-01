Sex education panacea to ending child abandonment in Nigeria ​― Director of ICT, Kogi poly

An academician, Dr Olukemi Ayodele has described adequate sex education as a panacea to ending cases of child abandonment in Nigeria.
Dr Ayodele, the Director of ICT, Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja stated this in a presentation at the anniversary of Rehoboth Children’s Home Lokoja, titled; “Child Abandonment in Our Society: Causes, Prevention and Solution.”
The Director also said sensitization on family planning, financial aid to parents of children living with disabilities and provision of access to free education, and health care delivery among others would help minimize issues of abandoning children.
According to her, “Governmental assistance can be provided in the form of parental counselling, post-natal services, mental health services, and other community support services for parents who are at a higher risk of abandoning their children because of age, support, physical ability, mental illness, or poverty.”
She however urged the government to render assistance to caregivers and children with the provision of appropriate parenting skills, family planning and financial help.
The Founder of Rehoboth Children’s Home, Chief Modupe Olaitan Awoniyi in her remarks said the passion to fulfil the heavenly mandate, made her venture into the project of caring for children.
Chief Olaitan-Awoniyi thanked all that have supported the Orphanage Home in cash and kind, adding that the spiritual and moral upbringing of the children is paramount to her.
The ceremony featured a presentation of Awards to personalities who have been pillars of the Orphanage Home.
ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
- Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike
- Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days
- Hoodlums Attack Lagos Governor’s Press Crew Bus In Tinubu’s Convoy, Two Injured
- [BREAKING] #EkitiDecides2022: INEC Declares APC’s Biodun Oyebanji Winner Of Guber Poll
- Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira
- 2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP
- Sex education panacea to ending child abandonment in Nigeria ― Don