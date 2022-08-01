Sex education panacea to ending child abandonment in Nigeria ​― Director of ICT, Kogi poly

An academician, Dr Olukemi Ayodele has described adequate sex education as a panacea to ending cases of child abandonment in Nigeria.

Dr Ayodele, the Director of ICT, Kogi State Polytechnic Lokoja stated this in a presentation at the anniversary of Rehoboth Children’s Home Lokoja, titled; “Child Abandonment in Our Society: Causes, Prevention and Solution.”

The Director also said sensitization on family planning, financial aid to parents of children living with disabilities and provision of access to free education, and health care delivery among others would help minimize issues of abandoning children.

According to her, “Governmental assistance can be provided in the form of parental counselling, post-natal services, mental health services, and other community support services for parents who are at a higher risk of abandoning their children because of age, support, physical ability, mental illness, or poverty.”

She however urged the government to render assistance to caregivers and children with the provision of appropriate parenting skills, family planning and financial help.

The Founder of Rehoboth Children’s Home, Chief Modupe Olaitan Awoniyi in her remarks said the passion to fulfil the heavenly mandate, made her venture into the project of caring for children.

Chief Olaitan-Awoniyi thanked all that have supported the Orphanage Home in cash and kind, adding that the spiritual and moral upbringing of the children is paramount to her.

The ceremony featured a presentation of Awards to personalities who have been pillars of the Orphanage Home.