Sex drive among teenagers alarming — Olayode Juliana

Nollywood actress, Olayode Juliana, also known as Toyo baby, has voiced deep concern over what she described as a growing and troubling trend of sexual conversations among teenagers.

In a strongly worded Instagram post, the 30-year-old expressed heartbreak and disappointment over the kind of things she now hears young people say regarding sex.

According to her, the level of freedom and misinformation among teenagers today is not only shocking but also dangerous. She warned that if parents and guardians do not become more intentional about instilling proper values in children, society may soon have to deal with an adult population that lacks moral direction.

“The things I hear these days especially from teenagers make me speechless and break my heart,” she wrote. “What is your body count? That question alone shows how far gone some of these young people are.”

The actress rejected the popular notion that youth is a time to make all sorts of mistakes, especially in matters related to sex. Instead, she stressed the need for proper moral guidance, warning that sexual experimentation is not a harmless rite of passage but something that could have lasting consequences.

“Whilst some people would say, enjoy your life while you’re young, make all the mistakes you want now — I don’t. That includes sexu@lly,” she stated firmly. “S£x is spiritual. People only talk about the fun part, nobody really talks about the spiritual aspect of it.”

Reflecting on her upbringing, she credited her mother’s strict moral training for keeping her grounded and helping her avoid certain behaviours she now sees as common and concerning. “There are certain things I still cannot do now. I keep hearing my mother’s voice in my head.”

Quoting Proverbs 22:6, she reminded her followers of the importance of early moral education: “Train up a child in the way he should go and when he grows he will not depart from it.” She argued that leaving children with too much freedom, especially in today’s digital age, could be destructive.

She went further to say the current sex drive among teenagers is alarming and often leaves her wondering who is feeding them such distorted views. “The sex drive amongst teenagers these days is alarming, it often breaks my heart and keeps me wondering who lied to them.”

Appealing to adults, she advised them not to endorse questionable behaviour just because it is trending or popular online. “There’s so much in my heart to say. For adults that view these content, if we cannot correct them, let us not support them.”