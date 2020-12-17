Several cancerous ailments are from sugar consumption— Don

PROFESSOR of Biochemistry, Bamidele Salau, on Tuesday said that it has been established that several types of cancer have strong links with sugar consumption.

The university don made the remark at the sixth inaugural lecture of the Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State.

He also observed that research has shown that some of the world’s dangerous diseases like diabetes mellitus, metabolic disorder hypertension, and many others are caused by sugar consumption.

He stressed further that sugar has been implicated in the causation of metabolic syndrome which is a scaffold for the development of cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes mellitus.

“It is unusual to associate bitterness to sugar, a substance that is synonymous to anything sweet throughout all. Sugar is a dietary factor that has been implicated in the causation of different types of cancers. There is bitterness in sugar which is camouflaged as sweetness and that sucrose which is an important component is a poison to the body and since no poison is safe, it should be treated as such,” he warned.

He added that studies in animal models have equally shown that high fructose, high sucrose and fatty diets may induce metabolic syndrome.

