Seventeen people died of strange illness in Benue ― Commissioner

Benue State Government on Tuesday disclosed that a strange illness has killed about 17 people in Okpeilo-Otukpa in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Health and Human Service, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono, a case of the strange illness was on Monday reported at the State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi.

The statement which was signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Andrew Amee listed the symptoms of the illness to include fever, abdominal pain and general body weakness, while some stool and vomit with tinges of blood.

He said that the state government responded swiftly to facilitate investigation to establish the cause of the illness.

The statement further read in parts, “At the time of the receipt of the report yesterday, 9th November 2020, about 17 persons were already said to have died of the illness.

“We currently have one case which was brought to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi by a relative of the patient. Others are receiving treatment in different hospitals.

“His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom has approved funds to enable the State Ministry of Health and Human Services to carry out the investigation.

“In the meantime, we advise the people of Ogbadibo and its environs to maintain good hygiene practices and report anyone with the said symptoms to the Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers in the local government area or call the Benue Emergency Operations Centre on the following toll-free telephone numbers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.