Seven-year-old Nigerian girl stuns crowd, recites longest Bible chapter

Seven-year-old Morolake Adeleye of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Region 39, Ifo Ogun state stunned the congregation when she recited Psalm 119 , the longest Bible chapter, by heart, on Saturday.

The young girl’s performance left the congregation in awe, with many describing the moment as a powerful testament to faith, dedication, and the impact of early spiritual training through the longest Bible chapter .

The event took place during the church’s Power Must Change Hands (PMCH) programme at MFM Prayercity, a vibrant Pentecostal church known for its emphasis on prayer, scripture, and spiritual warfare.

Adeleye, a soft-spoken but confident member of the children’s ministry, took to the pulpit under the watchful eyes of her parents, church leaders, and thousands of worshippers.

Dressed in a grey suit, she stood poised and began reciting the intricate acrostic poem, which is structured around the 22 letters of the Hebrew alphabet and celebrates the beauty and necessity of God’s Word , especially noted in the longest Bible chapter .

Psalm 119, often referred to as an “alphabet of praise,” is renowned for its complexity and depth. Each of its 22 stanzas, corresponding to a Hebrew letter, contains eight verses that weave together themes of devotion, obedience, and reliance on God’s law.

The chapter’s 176 verses explore the psalmist’s struggles, triumphs, and meditations on divine truth, with iconic lines like, “Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light to my path” (Psalm 119:105, NIV).

Biblical scholars note that the chapter’s poetic structure and theological richness make it a challenging text even for seasoned memorisers.

The recitation, which lasted nearly 20 minutes, concluded with a standing ovation from many in the audience.

Adeleye’s achievement is particularly notable given the cultural and spiritual significance of Psalm 119 , the longest Bible chapter .

In Christian and Jewish traditions, the chapter is revered for its focus on God’s character and the transformative power of scripture.

Historically, figures like William Wilberforce, the 19th-century British abolitionist, memorized memorised and recited Psalm 119 as a meditative practice.

In Nigeria, where oral tradition and scriptural memorisation are cherished, such displays are celebrated as signs of spiritual maturity, even among the young.

This is not the first time a young Nigerian has garnered attention for reciting Psalm 119. In 2018, a boy named Samuel Adeniyi went viral for a similar performance at the April 2018 Holy Ghost Service of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).