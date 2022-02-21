Seven witnesses appear before Zamfara panel on deputy governor’s impeachment

Seven witnesses appeared before the probe panel set up in Zamfara State to investigate the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mahadi Aliyu-Gusau, as it began sitting on Monday in Gusau.

Chief Judge of Zamfara State, Justice Kulu Aliyu, set up the panel to investigate alleged misconduct and abuse of office levelled against the deputy governor.

The petitioner, the state House of Assembly, had announced that it would present seven witnesses and documentary evidence to establish gross misconduct and abuse of office against the deputy governor.

The proceedings, holding at State High Court, Gusau, is being chaired by the panel chairman, Justice Halidu Tanko-Soba

Justice Tanko-Soba promised to be fair during the investigation and would give the deputy governor a chance to defend allegations levelled against him.

Secretary to the panel, Ashiru Sani-Tsafe, said he had served the deputy governor with all the necessary notices and scanned copies of the delivery report to his email addresses and WhatsApp to serve as evidence.

Counsel to the petitioner and Director, Legal Matters at the state’s House of Assembly, Nasiru Jangebe, presented the seven witnesses to the panel for cross-examination.

Jangebe also brought several documents as supporting evidence before the panel.

Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Muhammad, the Head of Service, Kabiru Muhammad and former Permanent Secretary, Deputy Governor’s office, Mainasara Bakura, are among those assembled to give evidence before the panel.

Other witnesses include the Director of Finance, Deputy Governor’s office, Maikano Bungudu, and cashier to the office, Lawali Adamu, among others.

