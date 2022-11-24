Seven ways to make money if you love writing

The art of writing has evolved over the years and it is gradually becoming an indispensable tool for the success of industries in this dispensation.

Gone are the days when people assume that there is no money in writing. In today’s world, writing is gradually becoming a lucrative career path.

If you’re a lover of writing, you can make good money by channelling your passion to the right establishments where it is needed.

If the truth be told, technology, media, entertainment, public relations, marketing, publishing, and advertising industries all need people who can craft high-quality content.

So as a lover of writing, you have a wide range of career paths you can go into with your writing skills.

In order to help you take full advantage of your love for writing and also make money out of it, here are seven ways you can make money if you love writing.

1. Become a columnist

As a lover of writing, you can make money by becoming a columnist.

As a columnist, you are required to come up with pieces of writing that show your opinion on current events usually in a newspaper, magazine or online publication.

You are expected to write on a specific subject matter under a niche such as fashion, politics or sports.

2. Become a ghostwriter

Just as the name, as a ghostwriter, you will have to come up with content such as blogs, books, scripts, etc. that will be published in your client’s name.

The articles you write could end up published in magazines or shared with reporters.

Your clients can be an executive, influencer, politician, or celebrity who doesn’t have the time or skills to write their own content.





All you need do is make sure you are able to come up with content in line with your client’s demand, preferences and calibre. Don’t forget to get the right connection as this is germane to you getting jobs.

3. Become a copywriter

As a copywriter, you create contents that help businesses drive sales.

You are responsible for writing material that persuades readers to take action and this can be in the form of an advertisement, a website landing page, or a sales letter.

Becoming a copywriter makes you an incredibly valuable asset to companies looking to engage their customers and increase their conversion rate and revenue.

It is worth noting that some companies will require you to have a degree before you are employed as their copywriter while others are primarily concerned with your ability to write copies that give them the desired results.

4. Become an editor

With your love for writing, you can become an editor.

As an editor, you are expected to oversee a piece of writing from inception to publication.

Depending on the type of firm you are working with and the type of writing you’re editing, you will be expected to ensure that the used facts and sources in your publications are accurate, help improve the piece of writing, eliminate unnecessary sentences or paragraphs, correct grammatical errors and spelling mistakes.

As an editor, you can work in publishing houses, media companies, etc.

5. Become a technical writer

If you’re a writing addict and also in the technical field, then technical writing is a bonus for you.

Technical writers are responsible for writing copies that translate complex technical ideas into something a general audience can read and understand—including instruction manuals, tutorials, journal articles, and educational resources.

Note: to succeed in this role, you’ll need more than your writing skills; you’ll also need a deep understanding of tech-related concepts and the ability to communicate those concepts using nontechnical language.

6. Become a grant writer or proposal writer

With the increase in the need for grants in this part of the continent, you can channel your writing skill into writing grant requests or proposals.

As a proposal writer/grant writer, you will be needed to collate the information needed in order for your clients to access a grant.

Your clients can include NGOs, governmental organisations, founders of small start-ups, and so on.

7. Become a writing coach

Not everyone has the innate ability to write. Writing comes naturally to some individuals while others have to be taught before they can become professionals.

Since you are skilled in writing, you can make money by helping others become skilled writers like yourself.

Your clients can be professionals looking for ways to hone their writing skills or students who may need the skill because of their exams or career path.

You see, there is so much more you can do with your writing skills other than just writing for passion and you can definitely make a whole lot of money from writing if you know how to play your game right.

