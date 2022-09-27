Seven tips to make your handbags last longer

In the words of Billy Connolly, “a woman’s mind is as complex as the contents of her handbag; even when you get to the bottom of it, there is ALWAYS something at the bottom to surprise you!”

Your outfit as a lady most times is not complete until there is a beautiful handbag to complement it.

Your handbag deserves as much care as it can get since it contributes a lot to making you that beautiful and classy lady that you are.

We sometimes complain on how our handbags don’t last as long as they should. Well, this can be a result of low quality material they are made from or our lack of good maintenance habit.

To help make your handbag last longer, there are certain things to be put in place and they are discussed below.

1. Get quality bags

To make your handbag last longer you need to ensure you buy quality bags. What will be usefulness of having a number of bags that you can not make use of after a while?

Instead of getting 3 handbags that are of low quality, why not buy 1 quality bag that you will enjoy for a long time.

To make your handbags last longer, choose quality over quantity!

In a bid to ensure you get quality bags, here are tips to help you identify genuine leather bags

2. Don’t expose them to direct sunlight

Just as you would not keep yourself under direct sunlight, your handbags also deserve the same treatment. This is because sunlight can deteriorate a lot of products, including handbags.

Placing your bag in direct sunlight could affect the colour, the texture and the shape of your bag. So instead, store it on a shelf or inside a cupboard where the sun doesn’t reach.

Cool and dry spaces preserve the quality of most products, your handbags inclusive.





3. Don’t throw away the dust bags

Dust bags are a piece of material where your handbags are packed in.

As the name implies they are meant to secure your handbags from dust but either as a result of ignorance or indifference some ladies either drop the dust bags at the store they get their bags from or they dispose it when they start using the handbag.

You can also use your dust bag when traveling to store an extra handbag, a pair of shoes or to store old bags that didn’t come with dust bags.

Your bag came with a dust bag for good reasons, so don’t just throw it away, use it to store your handbag. This will keep it clean and safe.

4. Don’t squeeze it

To make your bag last longer, stop squeezing it.

Try as much as possible to maintain the shape of your handbag even when it is not in use because it goes a long way in determining how it looks, and as a result how long it will last you.

Squeezing your handbags into your wardrobe because of lack of space will only aid how fast it will get damaged.

If your bag doesn’t quite hold shape after you’ve emptied it, stuff it with tissue paper, bubble wrap or even an old towel. This will help maintain its original shape for longer. You don’t have to do this for smaller, flat, sling bag.

5. Rotate your bags from time to time

When you use a handbag for a period of time without alternating it use with other bags, it get worn out easily.

To make your handbags last longer, swap them from time to time. Don’t just focus on one to the neglect of other bags.

6. Don’t over clean your bags and use the recommended cleaning products

To make your handbag last longer, you need to avoid over-cleaning your leather handbags because a build-up of chemical products will also contribute to the destruction of your bag.

Also, certain products are made for cleaning handbags in order to maintain the quality of the material. Different cleaning products will specify which type of material they clean.

So, know what your bag is made of and get the correct product to clean it. Avoid using just any cleaning product as it may be harsh on your handbag material.

7. Clean spills immediately

For ladies who always have their makeup directly inside their bags, this habit should be stopped if you want your handbag to last longer.

Instead of placing your makeup into your bag directly, you should put them into a smaller makeup bag and then place into your handbag. This is in order to avoid makeup stains and spills in your bag.

Aslo, if something does accidentally spill on your bag, clean it as soon as possible.

Your handbags are a very important part of accessories as a lady and as much as you spend on them also take time to care for them.

As a bonus, here is how to make your shoes last longer.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE