Seven shops razed in Anambra midnight fire

Seven shops have been razed in a midnight fire incident at Ufuma junction in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The fire incident which sources claimed to have started around 1:20 am razed seven shops, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Anambra State Command, Mr Haruna Mohammed (SP), who confirmed the incident said police operatives attached to Ajali Division visited the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent hoodlums from looting while the fire was put off by local volunteers.

He said the total number of loss of life and value of property destroyed is yet to be ascertained, noting that the case is under investigation, which is expected to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, the member representing Orumba North State Constituency and the Deputy Majority Leader in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Emeka Aforka, in a statement, has sympathised with Ufuma community over the unfortunate incident.

The lawmaker assured the affected persons of government’s support.

