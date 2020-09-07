Seven remanded in prison over kidnap of Akewugbagold’s twin children

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Ibadan, on Monday, remanded in prison seven persons allegedly involved in the kidnap of twins of an Ibadan based Islamic preacher, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold.

The defendants in the case were charged for conspiracy, kidnapping, and keeping kidnapped victims in their house.

Those remanded are Mohammed Bashir, Oyeleye Opeyemi, Olumide Ajala, Taiwo Ridwan, Rafiu Mutiu, Fatai Akanji and Modinat Rafiu.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Olusegun Adegboye told the court that the defendants conspired to kidnap their victims and also collected N4million from the twins’ father, Alhaji Taofeek Akewugbagold before releasing them after eight days in their captivity.

Reading the charge sheet, Adegboye said Rafiu, who is one of the defendants, and his wife, Modinat, were charged for willingly allowing their house at Ogbere area, Ibadan, to be used for the purpose of keeping Wafeek and his twin sister, Wafeeqor for eight days.

Adegboye said the offenders contravened section 516 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State as well as section 4 (2), 6 and 8 of the Oyo State Kidnapping (Prohibition) Law 2016.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered their remand at State Anti Robbery Squad, Ibadan, pending the outcome of the case file at the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution, (DPP).

Idowu subsequently adjourned the matter till October 7 for mention.

