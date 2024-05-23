The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has reinstated Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of the ancient city-state of Kano four years after he was dethroned.

It will be recalled that Sanusi Lamido, previously removed from the throne in 2020 by the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, was replaced with Aminu Ado Bayero.

The removal, greeted with many reactions, was described by the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a ‘divine act’.

However, in a new turn of events, Sanusi Lamido, the 14th Emir of Kano, has been reinstated to the highly respected throne in the city.

Confirming the development on his official account on Thursday, the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, tweeted, “After signing the new Kano emirate council law at Government House, Kano, today, I hereby announce the reinstatement of HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano. – AKY.”

Tribune Online looks at seven quick facts about the reinstated ruler of the ancient city of Kano.

1. Sanusi Lamido was born to the ruling class Fulani family of Sullubawa on July 31, 1961.

2. His father, Aminu Sanusi, was a prince and diplomat, and his mother’s name was Saudatu Hussain.

3. Sanusi attended St. Anne’s Primary School in Kaduna before attending King’s College, Lagos. After his secondary education, he attended Ahmadu Bello University, where he obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Economics in 1981 and 1983, respectively.

4. Sanusi, who began his banking career in 1985 at Icon Limited, served as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from June 3, 2009, to February 20, 2014.

5. On June 8, 2014, he succeeded his great-uncle, Ado Bayero, who had ruled for over five decades, to the throne.

6. He was dethroned on March 9, 2020, by Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano State.

7. The 14th Emir of Kano was reinstated on the 23rd of May, 2024, by the Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf.