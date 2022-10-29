Seven public universities in Nigeria with female VCs

The days of women being underrepresented in leadership roles are long gone. Women are no longer relegated to the background in positions of leadership in Nigeria, which now includes everything from politics to business and university administration.

At least, no fewer than seven women are currently piloting the affairs of publicly owned universities in Nigeria as vice-chancellors (VCs).

In this post, we will take a look at current female vice-chancellors of public universities who are excelling against all odds in a male-dominated academic field.

1. Prof. Lilian Imuetinyan Salami – VC University of Benin (UNIBEN)

Prof. Lilian Salami, a professor of home economics/nutritional education assumed office as the vice chancellor of the University of Benin on December 2, 2019 succeeding Osasere Orumwense. She was born in Jos, Plateau state on August 08, 1956. She is an alumnus of North Dakota State University, United States, the University of Nigeria, the University of Benin, and Vaal University of Technology, South Africa.

2. Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello – VC Lagos State University (LASU)

Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, a professor of physiology, assumed office as the substantive 9th Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University on September 16, 2021. She was born in Idumota, Lagos Island on April 23, 1964. She is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan, the University of Lagos, and the University of Texas, San Francisco.

3. Prof. Florence B. Obi – VC University of Calabar (UNICAL)

Prof Florence Obi, a professor of special education, is the first female vice-chancellor of the Unical. She contested for the vice chancellorship of the institution in 2015 but lost out. She eventually emerged as the university VC in 2020. Prof Florence a native of Osokom, Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State is an alumnus of the University of Calabar and Jordanhill College, Scotland.

4. Prof. Nnenna Nnannaya Oti – VC Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

Prof Nnenna Oti is also the first female vice-chancellor of FUTO. She assumed office as the eighth substantive vice chancellor of the institution on June 19, 2021. She was born in Afikpo North, Ebonyi State, on November 15, 1958. Prof Oti is an alumnus of the University of Nigeria, FUTO, and the Catholic Research University, Belgium.

5. Prof. Kaletapwa G. Farauta – VC Adamawa State University, Mubi (ADSU)

Prof Kaletapwa Farauta was appointed the vice chancellor of Adamawa State University in February 2020. She was born on November 28, 1965, in the Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State. She is an alumnus of the University of Nigeria and the Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola. Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa recently unveiled her as his running mate for the 2023 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

6. Prof. Adenike Temidayo Oladiji – VC Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA)





Prof. Adenike Oladiji assumed office as the first vice chancellor of FUTA on May 24, 2022. Prof Oladiji who hails from Kwara State was born on April 27, 1968. She had her first, second and third degrees in Biochemistry from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State.

7. Prof. Folasade Tolulope Ogunsola – VC University of Lagos (UNILAG)

Prof Folasade Ogunsola, a professor of medical microbiology emerged as the first female vice-chancellor of Unilag on October 7, 2022. She was born in 1958 to the late ace photographer, Akin Mabogunje. Prof Ogunsola is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, the University of Lagos, and the University of Wales. Her appointment is to take effect from Saturday, November 12, 2022.