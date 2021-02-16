Seven months after Buraimoh’s death, Lagos Assembly announces Setonji as spokesman

The Lagos State House of Assembly has announced David Setonji as the chairman, House Committee on Information and Strategy at the plenary session held on Monday at the chambers.

This is coming seven months after the death of the former spokesman, late Tunde Buraimoh who represented Kosofe Constituency 2.

The speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who announced the 38 reconstituted committees, urged the new chairmen to act in ways to make the House truly seen as carrying out its oversight functions in the best interests of the people.

He added that there is a need for the House to be seen as doing its best in the area of its oversight functions going forward.

The 38 Committee chairmen are Sanai Agunbiade – Business Rules and Standing Order; Mojisola Meranda – Ethics, Protocols and Privileges; Sarajudeen Tijani – House Services and Saka Solaja – Public Accounts (State).

Mojeed Fatai – Public Account (Local); Kehinde Joseph – Agriculture; Gbolahan Yishawu – Economic Planning and Budget and Okanlawon Sanni – Education (Ministry).

Ajani Owolabi – Tertiary Institutions; Olanrewaju Afinni – Science and Technology; Rotimi Abiru – Environment and Desmond Elliot – Ministry/Parastatals.

Yinka Ogundimu – Establishment, Training and Pension; Folajimi Mohammed – Energy and Mineral Resources; Wahab Jimoh – Waterfront Infrastructure and Nureni Akinsanya – Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Adewale Temitope – Transportation; Bisi Yusuff – Commerce, Industry and Cooperative; Mojisola Ali-Macaulay – Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation and Job Creation and Tobun Abiodun – Works and Infrastructure.

Jude Idimogu – Wealth Creation and Employment; Rotimi Olowo – Finance; Hakeem Sokunle – Health and Ibrahim Layode – Home Affairs.

Olatunji Oluwa – Tourism, Arts and Culture; Moshood Oshun – Youth and Social Development; Akande Judiciary, LASIEC and Public Petitions and Adedamola Kasunmu – Lands.

Rasheed Makinde – Housing; Femi Saheed – Central Business District; Raheem Kazeem – Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations and Olayiwola Olawale – Local Government and Community Relations.

Noheem Adams – Legislative Compliance; Rauf Age Suleiman – Procurement; Mosunmola Sangodara – Inter-parliamentary Relations; Saad Olumo Lukeman – Public-Private Partnerships and Sylvester Ogunkelu – Oversea Investments and SDG.

