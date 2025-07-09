Seven months after appointment, Ganduje inaugurated as new FAAN board chairman

Federal government on Wednesday inaugurated the Governing Board of the the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) with the immediate past Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Umar Abdullahi Ganduje as the Chairman.

Speaking while inaugurating the Board in Abuja, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo said “this occasion marks not just a change in leadership but also a renewed commitment to the lofty ideals of service, safety, and progress within our aviation sector

“The journey of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria began with the enactment of the Federal Airports Authority Act in 1996, which established FAAN as a pivotal body responsible for the monitoring and provision of airport services in Nigeria”.

Keyamo explained that”the Act outlines not only FAAN’s responsibilities but also the framework within which it operates, delineating our commitment to providing a world-class aviation infrastructure and ensuring that our airports meet international safety and operational standards.

“As we inaugurate this new board, we carry the weight of expectation that we must continue to foster an environment where aviation can thrive, connect diverse regions, and promote socioeconomic development across our nation.

“The challenges we face are numerous—from infrastructure deficits to the ever-evolving dynamics of global aviation.

“Yet, I am confident that the wealth of experience and expertise that each of you brings to this board will be instrumental in steering FAAN towards achieving its mission.

“To the newly inaugurated board members, you have been entrusted with a critical mandate. You are not merely figureheads; you are the architects of our aviation future.

“Your role demands a meticulous approach to governance, a commitment to transparency, and an unwavering dedication to the principles enshrined in the Federal Airports Authority Act.

“These include; Ensuring Safety and Security:* It is imperative that our airports not only facilitate travel but also guarantee the safety and security of all users. You must prioritize enhancing our airport security measures in line with international best practices.

“Promoting Sustainable Development: As we strive for excellence, we must also advocate for sustainable practices that will safeguard our environment for future generations while boosting our economy.

“Enhancing Passenger Experience:* The passenger should always be at the center of our operations. Improvements in service delivery, customer satisfaction, and the overall airport experience should be paramount on your agenda and; Fostering Collaboration: Aviation is a global industry. As such, we must foster partnerships with other governmental and non-governmental agencies, international organizations, and the private sector to grow our aviation economy”.

Charging the newly Board further, the Minister said “as you embark on this new chapter, remember that the eyes of the nation are upon you.

“The success of FAAN is not measured merely by financial growth but by the impact it has on the lives of ordinary Nigerians. Your work will ensure that our airports become not just gateways to the world but also symbols of national pride and progress.

“Let us all reaffirm our commitment to the vision enshrined in the Federal Airports Authority Act. Together, let us work towards elevating the standards of our aviation sector, improving connectivity, fostering economic growth, and ultimately enhancing the quality of life for all Nigerians” he stated.

Responding, the former Governor of Kano state, Dr. Umar Abdullahi Danduje thanked Mr. President and the Minister for the appointment.

He said the board will study FAAN Act to ensure that we don’t go out of bounds or overshoot but the same time, we don’t exhibit mediocracy by not doing what we are expected to do.

“We assure you that we will ensure effective institutional governance and effective compliance with regulatory limits because this aspect is dynamic as well. Dealing with international communities, you find regulations here and there, and we must abide by such regulations” he stated.

He promised that the Board will work cordially with the Management Team for efficient service delivery.

