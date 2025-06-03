Seven lives lost as canoe capsizes in Sokoto

A wave of grief has descended upon the Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State following a tragic canoe accident that claimed the lives of seven individuals on Monday.

The victims were travelling from Gidan Husaini to Gwargawu village in Kambama Ward when their canoe capsized on a local waterway.

Although the names of the deceased have not yet been officially released, authorities have confirmed that all seven victims were residents of Gidan Husaini village.

Leading a government delegation to the affected community, Sokoto State Commissioner for Finance, Engineer Muhammadu Jabbi Shagari, described the tragedy as a colossal loss, not only to the immediate community but to the entire state and the wider Muslim Ummah.

“This is a great tragedy. We mourn not just as a local community, but as a state,” Shagari said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families during this difficult time.”

The Commissioner offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the victims, asking Almighty Allah to forgive their shortcomings and grant them eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus.

Engineer Shagari took the opportunity to issue a public advisory aimed at improving water travel safety:

Passengers were urged to always wear life jackets, noting that such precautions could be the difference between life and death.

Canoe and boat operators were warned against overloading, a practice that often leads to capsizing.

“Safety must always come first. No journey is worth a life lost due to negligence or preventable risks,” he stressed.

In an emotional exchange, bereaved family members thanked the Commissioner for his timely visit and his words of comfort, offering prayers for divine reward for his show of empathy and solidarity.

The tragedy has renewed public concern about the safety of water transportation in rural parts of Sokoto State, where canoes remain a daily necessity due to insufficient infrastructure.

There are growing calls for stricter enforcement of waterway safety regulations, provision of life-saving equipment to local communities and regular sensitization on safe travel practices.

The Sokoto State Government is expected to hold further consultations with stakeholders to implement preventive measures and avoid future incidents.

