Seven ladies from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Imo going to Libya intercepted at Jigawa village

Seven ladies from the southern part of Nigeria who are on their way to Tripoli, Libya, have been intercepted by the Nigerian Immigration Service at Nigeria’s border with the Niger Republic in Jigawa State.

The seven ladies, whose ages were put at between 16 and 29 years, were found to be from states in Southern Nigeria including Oyo, Lagos, Kwara, Ogun and Imo.

Among the seven ladies, two are said to be from Imo State, another two from Lagos State while the remaining are each from Ogun, Oyo and Kwara states and they were intercepted at a village on the Nigeria-Niger border in Babura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

According to the Comptroller of Immigration Service in Jigawa State, Alhaji Ismaila Abba Aliyu, the ladies were intercepted at the village around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday by men of the “Operation Salama Team A” of Nigerian Immigration Service patrolling the border area in the state.

The statement added that during their interception, two of them were found to be in possession of blank Nigerian passports while one was said to have held an ECOWAS travel certificate that was not endorsed and the remaining four had no travel document.

They were also said to have confessed during interrogation that they were on their way to Tripoli in Libya through the Sahara Desert en route Niger Republic to secure jobs in the Northern African country.

The statement added that the seven ladies had been handed to officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Kano Zonal Office, for more interrogation.

