Seven habits that make you more attractive

One of the official definitions of ‘attraction’ according to the Oxford Dictionary is “a feature, quality, or person that makes something seem interesting and enjoyable, and worth having”. In a romantic relationship, it is easy to assume that attraction is purely based on physical attributes which appeal to us. But if we base attraction on a deeper level, what makes us attractive? These are some habits that make you more attractive.

1. Being curious about everything

One of the habits of an attractive person is curiosity. They enjoy learning how things work. They often ask themself why people behave the way they do. They are people who love reading about what is happening in the world right now.

2. Making time for yourself

People who are constantly busy doing things they like, usually end up becoming more successful than someone who treats their time as if it were worth nothing. Remember, the most attractive thing about you has less to do with your face and body, and more with your heart, personality and habits.

3. Connecting deeply with people

According to the Power of Positivity, we are attracted to people like us, and we also find likeable people attractive. Being likeable is easy; all you have to do is be more interested in hearing about the other person than you are in talking about yourself.

4. Exercising your body

It comes as no surprise that physical exercise keeps a body in shape. Both males and females tend to look for healthy partners with whom they hope to raise a family. Balance and stretching will help you to present yourself as an attractive partner.

5. Saying “Thank you”

It is a simple, overused saying at times, but still can make a world’s difference to someone’s day. It takes a couple of seconds to think about and appreciate what you are given, even if it’s something small like a hug.

6. Forgive and learn from mistakes

Intelligence doesn’t mean that you have to have a degree or qualifications; you can demonstrate intelligence to a potential mate by learning from mistakes and handling them well when you make one. Demonstrating self-kindness by forgiving yourself for making a mistake in the first place shows that you are working towards avoiding the same mistakes in the future. It is also a habit that makes you attractive.

7. Know your self-worth





One of the hardest things to do in life is to know your worth and there is a difference between ego and self-confidence. Being confident in the fact that you are intrinsically valuable as a human being and more so because of your character, intelligence and kind actions are attractive. Self-love is the best way to build self-confidence and there is nothing wrong with thinking “I would make a great catch for the partner who is worthy of me.” Aim for an attitude of gentle self-assurance and not cross the line into arrogance.

