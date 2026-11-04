Seven governors, seven battles: The tough road to second term in North-West

On February 6, 2027, all of the seven North-West governors will fly the APC ticket for a second term in their state. In this piece, MUHAMMAD SABIU looks at their chances and challenges.

AS the countdown to the 2027 general elections begins, the North-West, Nigeria’s biggest electoral bloc with over 22 million registered voters, is heading for its most competitive governorship elections in years.

Interestingly, all seven states in the zone – Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara and Jigawa – are governed by first-term governors. All are eligible for a second term, but none may have an easy ride.

From insecurity and economic hardship to godfatherism and a new opposition coalition, the second-term quest is facing serious headwinds.

Three factors cut across all seven states

First is insecurity. The North-West is the epicentre of banditry and kidnapping in Nigeria.

Despite military operations, communities in Birnin Gwari, Faskari, Maru, Isa and large parts of Sokoto and Kebbi still face attacks. For incumbents, the election will be a referendum on how far they have reduced the violence.

For the opposition, it is their number one campaign weapon.

Second is the economy. High cost of living, high debt profile of states, and unfulfilled campaign promises around agriculture, jobs and infrastructure are making voters more critical.

The era of automatic second term is gone.

Third is party control. Most of the governors are still fighting to fully control their own party structures from their predecessors, while the opposition is trying to exploit every crack through a new coalition being floated under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Kaduna: Will El-Rufai stop Gov Uba’s aspiration?

Indeed, Governor Uba Sani of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faces perhaps the most complex internal politics. His open political rift with his predecessor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has put him at loggerheads with the El-Rufai camp. El-Rufai, who has now pitched his tent with the ADC/SDP coalition, still retains a loyal CPC bloc in Kaduna North and parts of Central.

However, some political pundits believe that El-Rufai has been cut to size as he is currently facing legal battles that will not allow him to even think of the state. True, it seems. Others believe that even his allies have now pitched their tent with Governor Uba Sani. While it appears to be the reality on face value, there is a disgruntled few who believe that the fight for Kashim Ibrahim Government House is not over. The group still has sympathy for the former governor.

But looking at the antecedents of Governor Sani since he came on board, he has been pushing hard to cement his relationship with almost every segment and institution. For instance, as it is now, he has won the hearts of Southern Kaduna, a PDP stronghold since 1999.

His strategy has been inclusive governance and bridge-building. Since assuming power, the governor has reached out to them and offered an olive branch, unlike El-Rufai. Today, the APC has executed a lot of projects which have won the people’s hearts in the area.

Apart from that, the appointment of the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, was another added advantage to the governor, as for the first time in decades, the minority question is no longer being discussed as it used to be.

But the PDP is banking on a combination of Southern Kaduna votes and the El-Rufai bloc to reclaim the state. It is also relying heavily on the influence of a former governor of the state, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

At the far end, the ADC is also banking on probable protest votes and economic hardship to take over and create a political tsunami. A political pundit noted that, “If that is what they are thinking, they have to go back to the drawing board, as certainly, taking over from a ruling party is a Herculean task. More so, from a dogged politician like Governor Uba.” He concluded that the opposition in the state is still “fantasizing with the idea of coalition.

They are yet to take a punitive stance. Some of them like ADC, SDP, NDC, and PRP are still divided. Some are still in court. These factors might be a clog in the wheel of their progress.”

Kano: Gov Abba from NNPP to APC

Kano is a straight fight between two political machines. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and his former deputy governor, Abdul Salam Gwarzo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Governor Abba won election under the NNPP banner and had the Kwankwasiyya movement behind him. However, barely two years in office, the political romance between him and his godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso, ended abysmally. He later pitched his tent with the APC, backed by federal power.

With former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, former APC National Chairman, and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, both from Kano, the APC is determined to retake Kano. Going into the polls, they will now have to face Kwankwaso’s NDC. But their hope of reclaiming the state might not be an easy ride, going by history. In Kano, political pundits believe that Kano is the only state in the country where you cannot predict the outcome of an election until it is done.

The unresolved emirate tussle will also play a major role in where the votes go. Currently, Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido and Emir Aminu Ado Bayero are both claiming legitimacy to the throne, and the government is mute because the outcome of a final court judgment might have an impact on voting patterns. So the government and the party are taking cognizance of this factor.

Another issue is the unity of the camps existing within the party. Once the party goes into the election divided, it will be difficult to contain the rampaging NDC.

Katsina: Battle for Buhari’s legacy

In Katsina, Governor Dikko Radda of APC has insecurity as his biggest challenge. Over 20 local governments are affected by banditry, and the farming season has been disrupted.

Politically, Katsina is in transition. After the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, his huge vote bank is now up for grabs.

Governor Radda, former Governor Aminu Masari, former Governor Ibrahim Shema and the ADC coalition are all laying claim to the Buhari legacy. Whoever captures the CPC/Buhari loyalists will have an edge.

The PDP, led by Senator Garba Lado, is also capitalizing on farmers’ anger over the high cost of fertilizer and insecurity. Also, the ADC is seriously making inroads, gaining more acceptance in rural communities ravaged by insecurity. However, with the support of federal might, the APC can still be a force. But as it is, no one can predict where the pendulum will swing.

Sokoto: Wamakko vs Tambuwal, again

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto of APC is in a familiar Sokoto political duel. He is backed by his predecessor, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, but he needs to prove he is not just a placeholder.

Former Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who leads the PDP in the state and is now in ADC, remains his main challenger. Tambuwal’s structure in Sokoto South and his national connections make ADC a very strong force and a major contender for the exalted seat of governor.

The challenge for Aliyu is to deliver visible projects, manage youth unemployment and out-of-school children figures which are among the highest in the country, and tackle the onslaught of Lakurawa bandits.

The opposition is reportedly trying to recruit aggrieved APC elders to create a third force.

Zamfara: Gov Dauda enjoying support from former governors

Presently, APC Governor Dauda Lawal Dare can just go to sleep. We can confidently say he has won. Apart from the governor, we have the likes of Senator Abdul Aziz Yari, Bello Matawalle, Ahmed Sani Yerima, as well as Mahmuda Shinkafi. With the influence of the above political leaders, who can confront the governor at the polls?

However, going by Zamfara’s political history, we have witnessed two shocking scenarios:

One, when the court halted the emergence of the APC candidate and declared Bello Matawalle of PDP as the eventual winner; and secondly, when the present governor, under the ticket of PDP, defeated the same political leaders mentioned earlier.

Matawalle, now Minister of State for Defence, will be using his federal position to rebuild APC in the state and support the incumbent governor. The same with Senator Abdul Aziz Yari. As DG of APC campaign council, he will like to deliver the state to Tinubu and Governor Lawal. The APC strategy is simple: unity – all the political gladiators must unite to salvage the party and achieve victory. Anything short of that, the ADC will be the favourite beautiful bride.

Also, what is working for Governor Lawal is his record on debt repayment, urban renewal in Gusau, and his claim that insecurity is a federal security responsibility that he is supporting.

Kebbi and Jigawa: The quiet battlegrounds

In Kebbi, Governor Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, of APC, faces the challenge of managing three political godfathers: Atiku Bagudu, now Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Adamu Aliero and Saidu Dakingari. His ability to keep this alliance intact will determine his ticket. With the defection of Senator Adamu Aliero back to APC, the PDP is technically dead, while the ADC coalition is targeting aggrieved APC members. Former Minister Abubakar Malami is creating a major threat to the ruling party.

In Jigawa, Governor Umar Namadi, also of APC, has to step out of the shadow of his benefactor, former Governor Badaru Abubakar. Jigawa is traditionally a PDP state under former Governor Sule Lamido, whose structure is still very much alive at the grass-roots. Lamido’s PDP, plus NNPP’s attempt to expand from Kano, and ADC’s recruitment drive, make Jigawa more competitive than it looks. But there appears to be a crisis between the duo. Even though not in the public domain, ADC is gaining acceptance by each passing day.

How APC and opposition are working to woo voters

The APC, where in opposition like in Kano and Zamfara, is using federal appointments, reconciliation and the promise of returning the states to the centre.

The PDP is using economic hardship and insecurity to attack incumbents and is hoping that the ADC coalition will step down for them in some states.

The NNPP is trying to export the Kano model to Jigawa, Katsina and Kaduna.

The ADC-led coalition believes its best chance is to become the umbrella for all aggrieved APC and PDP chieftains who lose primaries. Their calculation is that if they present one strong candidate against the incumbent, they can repeat the 2015 model.

In 2023, the North-West voted largely based on presidential coattails and party loyalty. In 2027, the vote is likely to be more local – about security, jobs, and who controls the party.

For the seven first-term governors, incumbency is an advantage but no longer a guarantee. For the opposition, unity is their only path to power. If they go into the election divided, the incumbents will return. If they unite, the North-West could see one of the biggest upsets in 2027.