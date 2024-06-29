No fewer than seven persons were killed and several others injured after a suicide bomber detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) at a wedding venue in Gwoza town, Borno State.

According to a survivor, the bomber was carrying a baby on her back when she stormed the venue and detonated the bomb.

The wedding was held on Saturday at Tashan Mararaba near the Fire Service in Gwoza town.

The eyewitness said that the victims were rushed to the General Hospital Gwoza for treatment.

Meanwhile, another suicide bomber disguised as a mourner struck at the burial ground where the victims were being laid to rest, claiming the life of one person.

A curfew has been declared in Gwoza with immediate effect, forcing residents to stay indoors and avoid public gatherings.

Despite attempts to reach out to the authorities, no official statement has been released regarding the attacks.

