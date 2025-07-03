FeaturesLatest News

Seven easy ways to join ADC, other political parties in Nigeria

Israel Arogbonlo
African Democratic Congress ADC, announces new venue for unveilling as adopted opposition coalition’s party

Joining a political party in Nigeria is a straightforward process that allows citizens to participate in the country’s democratic activities.

Contents
RequirementsSteps to Join ADC & Other Political Parties in Nigeria:1. Choose a Party: Select a political party that aligns with your values and goals, such as the ADC.2. Visit the Ward Secretariat: Go to the ward secretariat of your chosen party and obtain a membership form.3. Fill Out the Form: Complete the form with the required information and attach necessary documents.4. Pay Registration Fees: Pay the prescribed registration fees as specified by the party.5. Submit Application: Submit your application to the Ward Executive Committee for review.6. Receive Membership Card: Upon approval, you’ll receive a membership card bearing your photograph.7. Participate in Party Activities: Fulfill your obligations to the party by participating in its activities and contributing to its growth.

Here’s how to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or any other political party in Nigeria:

ALSO READ: FULL LIST: INEC releases names of 110 political parties that applied for registration

Requirements

  • Be at least 18 years old
  • Be a Nigerian citizen
  • Meet the party’s membership criteria

Steps to Join ADC & Other Political Parties in Nigeria:

1. Choose a Party: Select a political party that aligns with your values and goals, such as the ADC.

2. Visit the Ward Secretariat: Go to the ward secretariat of your chosen party and obtain a membership form.

3. Fill Out the Form: Complete the form with the required information and attach necessary documents.

4. Pay Registration Fees: Pay the prescribed registration fees as specified by the party.

5. Submit Application: Submit your application to the Ward Executive Committee for review.

6. Receive Membership Card: Upon approval, you’ll receive a membership card bearing your photograph.

7. Participate in Party Activities: Fulfill your obligations to the party by participating in its activities and contributing to its growth.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

Share This Article
Previous Article Kogi State Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Timothy Ojomah distributing fertilisers to farmers, Kogi govt distributes fertiliser to 30,000 farmers
Next Article House of Reps plenary, Reps declare Ideato erosion, Reps valedictory session, House of Representatives, Emergency rule: Reps pass N1.481trn Rivers budget through second reading, Reps: Wildlife Protection Bill passes third reading, The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed for second reading, a bill to establish the Federal University of Oil and Gas Technology, Igbokoda, Ondo State., Reps back bill seeking to establish South-East Institute for Vocational, Entrepreneurial Studies Seven Akwa Ibom Reps members defect to APC

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×