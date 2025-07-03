Seven easy ways to join ADC, other political parties in Nigeria

Joining a political party in Nigeria is a straightforward process that allows citizens to participate in the country’s democratic activities.
RequirementsSteps to Join ADC & Other Political Parties in Nigeria:1. Choose a Party: Select a political party that aligns with your values and goals, such as the ADC.2. Visit the Ward Secretariat: Go to the ward secretariat of your chosen party and obtain a membership form.3. Fill Out the Form: Complete the form with the required information and attach necessary documents.4. Pay Registration Fees: Pay the prescribed registration fees as specified by the party.5. Submit Application: Submit your application to the Ward Executive Committee for review.6. Receive Membership Card: Upon approval, you’ll receive a membership card bearing your photograph.7. Participate in Party Activities: Fulfill your obligations to the party by participating in its activities and contributing to its growth.
Here’s how to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or any other political party in Nigeria:
Requirements
- Be at least 18 years old
- Be a Nigerian citizen
- Meet the party’s membership criteria