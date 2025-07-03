Seven easy ways to join ADC, other political parties in Nigeria

Joining a political party in Nigeria is a straightforward process that allows citizens to participate in the country’s democratic activities.

Here’s how to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or any other political party in Nigeria:

Requirements

Be at least 18 years old

Be a Nigerian citizen

Meet the party’s membership criteria

Steps to Join ADC & Other Political Parties in Nigeria:

1. Choose a Party: Select a political party that aligns with your values and goals, such as the ADC.

2. Visit the Ward Secretariat: Go to the ward secretariat of your chosen party and obtain a membership form.

3. Fill Out the Form: Complete the form with the required information and attach necessary documents.

4. Pay Registration Fees: Pay the prescribed registration fees as specified by the party.

5. Submit Application: Submit your application to the Ward Executive Committee for review.

6. Receive Membership Card: Upon approval, you’ll receive a membership card bearing your photograph.

7. Participate in Party Activities: Fulfill your obligations to the party by participating in its activities and contributing to its growth.