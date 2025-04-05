Seven die in multiple crashes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Seven persons, six males and one female adult lost their lives in multiple crashes that occurred on Saturday morning at NIPCO Filling Station area on the Lagos -Ibadan Expressway.

According to the Federal Road Safety (FRSC), Ogun State Command, the incident happened at about 7.00am, when three vehicles, a Mack truck, tanker and a commercial bus collided.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: One injured in multiple accidents on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Public Education Officer for FRSC, Florence Okpe stated that 15 people were involved leaving four injured, while the rest escaped unhurt.

The cause of the accident was attributed to excessive speed on the part of the driver of the Mack truck which led to loss of control, as it rammed into two others.

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention, while the dead bodies were taken to Idera morgue Sagamu.

Okpe said the crash vehicles were towed off the road for free flow of traffic.

The Sector Commander, CC Fasakin Akinwumi visited the crash scene for further investigation.

He sympathised with the families of the crash victims and enjoined them to contact FRSC IBAFO for more information.