A tragic accident claimed the lives of seven people, including five men and two women, at approximately 9:33 PM on Monday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to Florence Okpe, the Federal Road Safety Public Education Officer for Ogun State, the crash involved 18 people, leaving 11 injured. The accident occurred between an unregistered truck and a Mazda bus.

Okpe attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speed by the Mazda bus driver, who rear-ended the moving truck.

The injured were transported to a private hospital in Ogere, while the deceased were taken to a private morgue in Ipara Remo.

The FRSC spokesperson expressed sympathy for the victims’ families and advised passengers to remain vigilant and correct drivers’ mistakes when necessary. Motorists are urged to call the toll-free number 122 to report reckless driving.

