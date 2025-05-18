Seven dead, 16 injured in Niger truck crash

A heavy-duty truck accident occurred at Essa Community along the Agaie-Badeggi Road in the Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, resulting in the deaths of seven individuals.

Eleven others sustained serious injuries, while five more suffered minor injuries.

The truck was transporting federal government grains, and there were approximately 36 male passengers on board who were traveling from Lagos to Kano.

The accident took place around 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 18, 2025, and was attributed to poor road conditions, specifically the sections of the road that have yet to be reconstructed along the Lambata-Bida axis.

Confirming the incident in an interview by telephone on Sunday in Minna, the Director General Niger State Emergency Management Agency, (NSEMA) Hon. Abdullahi Baba Arah informed our Correspondent that “As of the time of filing this report, 7 people were confirmed dead, 11 people with a high degree of injuries, while 5 people sustained minor injuries.

The NSEMA Boss added that “some of the injured victims were taken to Badeggi and Agaie health centres, and others were taken away by their fellow colleagues”.

He said, “Most of the dead were also taken away by their relatives, stressing that Search and rescue operations were carried out by NSEMA, alongside commuters and some villagers near the scene of the incident”.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE