Seven contestants emerge as finalists in MTN mPulse Spelling Bee competition 

Seven contestants have emerged as finalists for the grand finale of the MTN mPulse Spelling Bee competition sponsored by MTN Nigeria as part of the telecommunications giant’s effort to promote literacy and equip young Nigerians with essential skills for the future.

Speaking at the event held on Saturday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, MTN Nigeria’s Senior Manager, Youth and Teen Segment, Temiloluwa Salako, said the competition is designed to reward students, schools and teachers while recognising the important role communities play in children’s development.

While urging members of the public to look forward to the grand finale, encouraging them to follow the competition through the MTN mPulse platform and YouTube.

Salako said, “MTN believes strongly in literacy, and we feel that words play a very important role, especially as a soft skill for the future.”

She further explained that the impact of the initiative went beyond the financial reward presented to the eventual winner, as participating teachers and schools also benefited from the programme.

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“The impact has been massive. Aside from the fact that the winner goes home with a whopping sum of money, the coaches or teachers who teach the students also go home with something. The schools also benefit because we recognise that it takes a community to raise a child. So, it’s not just the parents who benefit; the student wins, and the school also goes home with something,” Salako said.

She added that MTN would continue to explore innovative ways of supporting schools and communities from which the participating students emerged.

In his remarks, MTN Nigeria’s Head of Sales and Trade Development in Ogun State, Gbenga Olalande, expressed delight at the turnout and enthusiasm displayed by the contestants, saying the competition was part of the company’s efforts to connect young Nigerians with educational opportunities while promoting collaboration, healthy competition and community development.

“One of our beliefs is that everybody deserves the benefit of a modern, connected life. So, what are we trying to do here? We’re trying to connect Nigerians at a very young age through education and, of course, through spelling,” he said.

He informed that the regional competition would lead to the next stage in Lagos, where the contestants would have another opportunity to showcase their abilities.

The MTN Nigeria’s Analyst, Youth and Teen Segment, Opeyemi Naiyeju, commended the contestants for making it to the regional stage, noting that thousands of students had participated in the online preliminary rounds before the top 20 contestants emerged to represent the West and Lagos regions.

Naiyeju encouraged the spellers to remain confident, irrespective of the outcome of the competition, describing their qualification for the regional contest as an achievement worthy of celebration.

“For you to have made it this far, you have really done well for yourself, and regardless of the outcome of today, you are a winner. You deserve to be celebrated,” she said.

She explained that the regional competition would produce seven contestants who would proceed to Lagos for the grand finale, where winners would receive scholarship grants and other prizes.

The overall winner, according to he,r would become MTN’s Chief Executive Officer for a day and receive a N5m scholarship grant, a laptop, a phone and other gifts, while

the second-placed contestant would receive a N2.5m scholarship grant, while the third-place winner would get N1.5m, alongside other prizes.

Naiyeju further disclosed that the school of the overall winner would receive an intervention worth N10m from MTN, while the winner’s coach would be rewarded with N500,000.

She also said coaches of the second- and third-place winners would receive rewards, while the school with the highest participation in each region would get N1m.

The competition initially produced four finalists after five rounds of intense spelling contests, while additional rounds were conducted to select three more contestants, bringing the number of finalists to seven.