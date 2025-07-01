Seven bandit commanders, 182 others killed in Zamfara

Kachalla Yellow Danbokolo, a notorious bandit and close ally of Kachalla Turji, along with six bandit commanders, was killed in a village in the Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

They were eliminated during a gun battle with operatives of the Zamfara Community Protection Guards (CPG) on Sunday, according to a source from Daily Trust.

Danbokolo was widely regarded as one of the most feared bandits in the North West. According to a report by Daily Trust, Danbokolo masterminded many of the attacks linked to Turji across Sabon Birni, Isa, Goronyo, Gwadabawa, Shinkafi, Raba, and the Gundumi Forest.

Danbokolo was a key ally and criminal partner of the infamous bandit leader Kachalla Bello Turji. While the report indicated that because of his fighters’ numerical strength and weaponry, Danbokolo was considered superior to Turji.

Reports indicate that the gunfight, which lasted for two hours, also resulted in the deaths of 182 bandit foot soldiers.

Following the incident, there was jubilation as the Shinkafi Volunteer Forces confirmed the death of Bandit Commander Danbokolo.

Danbokolo was killed when CPG personnel ambushed his gang while they were en route to a forest. He was initially shot in the leg and attempted to escape, but the CPG team continued to pursue him.

Due to the severity of his injury, he lost a significant amount of blood and was eventually unable to move. When the CPG operatives caught up with him, they beheaded and dismembered him.

“We are happy that this ruthless bandit is dead,” said a source. “He was wicked and heartless, showing no mercy during his attacks on villages. He abducted numerous people from surrounding communities.”

Another source added that after Danbokolo was shot, his foot soldiers carried him across several villages in search of medical help, but ultimately no one agreed to treat him, leading to his death.

One source stated, “Kachalla Turji was devastated and weakened by Danbokolo’s death. He was a pillar of strength in Turji’s operations. Although six other commanders were also killed, Danbokolo’s death affected Turji the most.”

“Information reaching us indicates that Turji is confused and reportedly planning to flee to the Niger Republic, and possibly to Chad. The ongoing joint military operation by Nigerian forces is seriously impacting the bandits, especially with the suspension of GSM services, which has severely disrupted their communication.

“If the network were still active, the bandits would have called for reinforcements from across the state and even beyond.”

Another source revealed that the bandits were ambushed by a joint team of security operatives comprising personnel from the Joint Task Force, Zamfara Community Protection Guards (CPG), the Police, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

