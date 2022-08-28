Seven amazing health benefits of eating beans

Beans are seeds from the Fabaceae family, commonly known as the legume, pea, or bean family. They are an affordable source of protein, fibre, iron, and vitamins that offer many health benefits.

This strong food presents potential well-being for your overall health.

Beans may be infamous for their gassy impact on your digestive system, but there are plenty of benefits of beans that make them worth making a regular part of your diet.

According to an article by Zawn Villines on MedicalNewsToday, these are some of the health benefits of beans.

1. Healthy weight

If you make eating beans a habit, you are likely to have a lower body weight, a slimmer waist, and a lower body mass index (BMI). That is why obese men on a protein-rich diet lost more weight with beans as their top protein source.

2. Protein

Beans are high in amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein. Protein plays a vital role in maintaining and repairing the body.

Beans are an excellent source of protein for vegans and vegetarians. Beans are also lower in calories and saturated fat than some other protein sources like meat, and low-fat dairy products.

3. Antioxidants

Beans are rich in polyphenols, a type of antioxidant. Antioxidants help the body remove free radicals. It fights the effects of free radicals, which are damaging chemicals the body produces during metabolism and other processes.

Free radicals cause cell damage that can result in various diseases. Antioxidant-rich foods like beans can protect the body from disease.

4. Improves heart health

People who consume beans regularly are less likely to die of a heart attack or other cardiovascular problems. Since beans are a high-fiber diet, it helps reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.





Nutrients in beans lower cholesterol. High cholesterol is a risk factor for heart disease and attack.

5. Reduce the risk of cancer

Beans have antioxidant properties that fight intestinal cancer. Therefore, it acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. These effects could reduce the risk of cancer.

6. Diabetes and glucose metabolism

Consuming a high-fiber diet like beans could reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. It also lowers blood sugar in people who already have the condition.

Beans also help stabilise blood glucose levels and even prevent diabetes. Beans are high in fibre, which can help lower blood glucose.

7. Controls appetite

When a person eats beans, the fiber and healthy starches they contain can help create a feeling of fullness and satisfaction. This could also help prevent overeating, and may lead to weight loss.

