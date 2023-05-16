The Lagos State Police Command has secured a court injunction to extend the detention of Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti for another 48 hours.

Kuti will be in police detention for another 48 hours pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

The Police, it was gathered, approached a Magistrate court with an ex parte to extend the detention of Kuti for additional 21 days to complete its investigation.

Speaking with one of Kuti’s counsel, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) told NIGERIAN TRIBUNE that Police approached the court without their knowledge saying the party was not served with any charge.

He said that Kuti was not charged with any offence yet, and explained further that police only filed an application to extend the detention of the afrobeat singer.

“Police filed an application, ex parte but unfortunately, we got to know the plot. The court bail will not be effective until 48 hours after.”

Recall that a viral video of Seun Kuti assaulting a police officer on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State emerged on Saturday.

Kuti had turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja on Monday, following an order for his arrest by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba.

He was later transferred to the state’s Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Police proved abortive as SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), did not answer his phone nor respond to text sent to him.