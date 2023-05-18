The Nigeria Police has assured the public and all law-abiding Nigerians that the Force will not engage in media trial of Seun Kuti’s case but would carry out an investigation in line with the law, professionalism and international best practices.

The Force equally appealed to the defence team of Seun Kuti to desist from engaging in media trial/defence of their client and allow the judicial process to take its full course, just as the Force has reiterated its adherence to the rule of law and the protection of rights and liberties of the citizens.

It stated this in a Press statement issued and made available to the newsmen on Thursday by DCP, Simon Lough SAN, Head of Chambers, Nigeria Police Force, through the Police Public Relations Officer( PPRO) Niger State Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun in Minna Niger State capital.

The statement added that it has become imperative to correct some perceived misrepresentations being circulated on social media solely to garner sympathy from the public and to divert attention from the fact issue.

Simon Lough SAN, said, “First of all, there is no law that prohibits the use of handcuffs to restrain a suspect especially a suspect that has shown a tendency of violence like Seun Kuti that has already shown acts of violence by attacking and slapping a police officer in uniform and even threatened his wife in the process”.

The Head of Chambers, Nigeria Police Force stated further that secondly, section 10(4) of Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State allows the taking of photographs of suspects arrested for identification and record purpose.

Accordingly, he said, “Seun Kuti was not paraded as erroneously alleged by his lawyers. It was his photograph, fingerprints, name and address that were taken as provided for in the law”.

