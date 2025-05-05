Seun Kuti narrowly escapes stray bullet in US

Kuti, who shared the harrowing experience via a video posted on his Instagram page Sunday evening, expressed shock over the incident and questioned the perception of safety in America.
“I read somewhere that these are the civilized people,” he said in the video. “Tell me you are in America without telling me you are in America. I am in my hotel room just chilling and boom—this happened.”
The video, which has since gone viral, captured the shattered window and bullet hole, sparking concern among fans and followers.
Kuti did not disclose the specific city where the incident occurred but noted he was unharmed.
