Rachael Omidiji

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started investigating how its verified Twitter account liked a post criticising the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

INEC account has unliked the post and issued a statement, assuring Nigerians of its stand.

The Commission stated that it would conduct a free and fair general election, adding that it does not have a preference for any candidate.

The electoral umpire also said it would take the right disciplinary steps if the investigation found more violations.

The Seun Kuti tweet being referred to was published on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, when Seun Kuti made a derogatory remark about Peter Obi.

Many Twitter users reacted, stating that INEC is being partial when it should be indifferent as the umpire for the February 25 presidential election.

“The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a post on its Twitter handle, liking a post relating to one of the 18 Presidential candidates,” the statement read.

“The Commission is an independent electoral body and does not have a preference for any candidate or political party. The Commission assures all Nigerians of its neutrality and will conduct a general election that is free and fair to all. The allegiance of the Commission is to the people of Nigeria.

FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“In the meantime, the Commission is investigating the circumstances that led to the liking of the said post and will take appropriate disciplinary actions if an infraction is established.”