Set ad-hoc delegates, primary elections straight in Ebonyi, Assembly aspirants charge PDP NWC

About 70 Ebonyi State House of Assembly aspirants with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on its national leadership to intervene and quickly set matters straight as it concerns the case of 3-man ad-hoc delegates and primary elections in the State.

According to the chairman of the forum, Chief Steve Rodstick Eze, any action that causes PDP not to field candidates in the state will not only kill the party in the state but confirm the notion that the PDP is out to sideline the South-east in its fold.

The 27 aspirants stated this on Thursday while briefing newsmen in Abakaliki.

Eze then called on the NWC of the PDP to save the party in the state and the South-east by intervening in the current crises that have thrown millions of PDP faithful into confusion, despair and uncertainty.

His words “It cannot be overemphasized that the PDP is the dominant, most viable and leading party in Ebonyi State.

“We are concerned over the ugly uncertainty we face every day in Ebonyi State PDP, it has become urgent that we speak out to our National Party Leaders to intervene and save the party from the apparent impending implosion of the PDP in Ebonyi State.





“We demand that the NWC do the needful and take active steps to set aside major impediments and ensure primary elections are conducted in Ebonyi State in a free and fair manner before the June 3 deadline in line with extant electoral laws.

“Over 70 persons aspiring for Ebonyi State House of Assembly seats bought forms, filled, and submitted and got cleared. Some of these aspirants sold their properties, while some borrowed money to purchase their forms and to go round parts of their respective constituencies for consultations with party members and delegates.

“Recent events with regards to the PDP in Ebonyi State suggest that the NWC is either bent on killing the PDP in Ebonyi or invariably doing a hatchet man’s job for the enemies of the PDP in Ebonyi State and the Southeast zone at large.

“As good party men and women, we’ve endured these tumultuous and harrowing days with stoic confidence and hope that the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party would adequately arrest the situation and ensure that our party faces the coming election.

“We alert our teeming members in the state and Nigerians at large to hold the PDP National Working Committee of the PDP responsible should Ebonyi State fail to field Candidates for various positions in the 2023 general elections.”