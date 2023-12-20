Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central District in the Nigerian Senate, has said that her biggest motivation is to bridge the gap in leadership and serve humanity.

This is according to a press statement issued on Wednesday by Arogbonlo Israel, Chief Press Secretary to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, and made available to Tribune Online in Lokoja. She noted that it kept her motivated despite the challenges she faced in becoming the first female Senator from Kogi.

Senator Natasha disclosed this while speaking during the second edition of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative Programme organised by National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) at the National Assembly Library Complex, in Abuja.

She expressed deep concerns for her community and a strong desire to bridge gaps in service and leadership.

“As I grow up, I remain closely connected to my roots. Recently, I reconnected with many of the individuals I used to play with during my childhood. They are significantly older than me and unfortunately, many of them are still struggling financially. It is in these moments that I feel compelled to step up and be of service to my community.

“In everything I did, I was very intentional in shaping the idea of service and leadership. My father was a great motivator. He was a medical doctor, and in everything he did, he placed humanity first.

“The best way to replicate his lessons was to serve the people. I wanted to serve my people. I wanted to help them grow. I wanted to create job opportunities. I wanted each person to be able to improve their economy whether the market women or young people,” she said.

When asked her greatest motivation, she said; “In everything, what kept me going was because I have defined the idea of leadership and I understand the political terrain of my state.

“I have a strong connection with the people. They have done their part and it’s now left for me to do my part and deliver”.

She further advised women in politics to identify their innate abilities as women and prepare for any elective position, urging Nigerians to support them

“If a woman is interested in politics, she must prepare for the position with hard work and dedication, rather than relying on a sense of entitlement based on her gender.

“If at any point you find a woman competent and qualified to hold a position, support her, knowing that you are growing a role model for your daughters and your sisters. Stand for every woman that you know is competent and capable,” she concluded.

