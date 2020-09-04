Service reflective tariff critical to improved service ― IBEDC

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has commenced the implementation of the Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) from the 1st of September 2020, noting that the new tariff is critical to improved service.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of IBEDC, John Ayodele in a statement said the new tariff is commensurate and aligned with the quality and availability of power supply committed to each cluster of customers under the Service Reflective Tariff.

He explained that the review is critical to the provision of more efficient and reliable service to customers, upgrade aging infrastructure and be more responsive to the complaints of the customers.

The IBEDC boss said, “The new tariff plan will not only empower us to provide better service, but it will also promote fairness. We, therefore, appeal for the understanding and cooperation of our esteemed customers as we commence the implementation of the Service Reflective Tariff through prompt payment of electricity bills and vending, as we are resolutely committed to delivering improved and better service.”

Ayodele further stated that the Service Reflective Tariff review will not affect IBEDC customers experiencing an average power supply availability of fewer than 12 hours per day over a period of one month.

