The priest of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Wesley Chapel, Molete, Ibadan, Reverend Mercy Adenike Ogunbisi on Wednesday charged Nigerians, irrespective of religion, tribe and political affiliation to strive and leave good and virtuous legacies during their sojourn on earth.

Ogunbisi gave the admonition during the service of songs held in Ibadan as part of the activities of the funeral service for the chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, Reverend (Mrs) Omotola Olubunmi Oyediran.

She emphasised the need for all to live an impactful life by positively touching the lives of the needy so as to leave a remarkable memory in the hearts of the people during their lifetime and after exiting the world.

“Mama never used her position as the daughter of the late sage and famous politician, Chief Obafemi Awolowo to oppress anybody. We are talking about this great and humble woman now that she is gone. What is the legacy you want to leave behind as a person?

“Reverend (Mrs) Oyediran had the opportunity and she used it very well for the benefit of mankind by putting smiles on the faces of the needy in her immediate society. This is the time of reflection of our individual life. One day, people would sit down like this to talk about us after our death,” Ogunbisi stated.

Quoting from the book of Revelation, chapter 20, verse 15, she said: “anyone, whose name is not found in the book of life would be cast into the lake of fire, stressing that everybody must struggle to live a righteous and purposeful life.”

Ogunbisi further recalled that “Mama Oyediran never had pride in life and this is one of the attributes of saints. Only the saints would have their rightful place in the book of life. When it’s our time, what would people say about us.”

In her tribute, the president-elect of Zonta Club of Ibadan, Tayo Alabi said, “Mama Omotola Oyediran was a very dedicated and active member of our club. As the president from 1992 to 1994, she conducted programmes and affairs in a very professional and business manner. She made great effort in securing the land on which we now have Zonta House at Jericho, Ibadan.”

She continued, “Late Colonel Abdulkareem Adisa was the military governor of Oyo State who gave Zonta the land. Zontian Oyediran made sure we had the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) with the instructions exempting Zonta from land takes by government.

“We shall forever remember and be grateful to her. Her name is on the marble on the wall of Zonta House, Ibadan. She was always ready to assist in media and publicity session of our club by introducing competent pressmen to handle our club activities.”

Giving the vote of thanks, one of the daughters of the deceased, Mrs Ayotola Ayodeji expressed the gratitude of Oyediran family to all for their support, prayers and goodwill.

She specifically commended Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) both in Oyo State and Ikenne, Ogun and University of Ibadan Women Society, Egbe Atunbi Yoruba, among others.

