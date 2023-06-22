The National Chairman of Tinubu Support Network, Alhaji Mohammed Khailani, has advised the new service Chiefs to come together and work towards ending the insecurity bedeviling the country.

Speaking with newsmen in Kaduna on Wednesday, Khailani who is the Director-General of Amalgamated APC Support Groups, noted that “some of them will just keep intelligence within instead of sharing it with other sister agencies.”

The APC Chieftain said, “if they can come together and form a formidable force, we will finish with the issue of insecurity in this country and our lives and economy would be better for it.”

“So let us hope that things will go well. We would be talking to them through press conferences from time to time to tell Nigerians the situation report as this administration goes into its first 100 days in office and we hope it is going to be very positive, especially with what we have seen Tinubu doing in less than his first three weeks in office as President ,”

He also spoke on the recent allegation made by Asari Dokubo that 99 percent of oil theft in the oil-rich Niger Delta were being perpetrated under the watch of some military personnel, alleging that there was also the involvement of some very highly placed Nigerians in the oil theft running into billions of dollars since 1983.

“Oil theft is not just about the military. It involves very high people and they started in 1983. They are very powerful people.So Mr. President has to step up, stand on his feet and be ready to deal with anyone found sabotaging our source of revenue because we operate a mono-economy.

“We depend on oil for survival as a country and the best Tinubu can do for himself is to put a stop to it so he can have resources to deliver his ‘renewed hope” campaign mantra to the citizens”, he said.

“We want prosperity and development of our economy, we want our children to get quality education and get good jobs, and these stolen monies, I am sure that it will be enough for us to get the country running,” he said.

According to him, “the Port Harcourt refinery was now at 98 percent completion, and would soon come on stream. Kaduna and Warri refineries are under renovation and if completed, there will be flow of fuel everywhere.”

