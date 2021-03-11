Service Chiefs address officers, troops in Ibadan over security challenges

Service Chiefs, led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Iraboh, was in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday, promising to take measures to bring sanity to bear within the country, as directed by President Muhammadu.

Addressing senior officers of armed forces at the headquarters of 2 Division of the Nigerian Army at Odogbo Cantonment in Ibadan, on Thursday, General Iraboh said that the armed forces of today demand that all the services work together, as the threats being faced required partnership and collaboration.

Other Service Chiefs with him included Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General I. Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Auwwal Zubairu Gambo; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao; the outgoing General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Major General Anthony Omozoje; and the incoming one, Major General Gold Chibuisi.

He also said that the coming of the Service Chiefs was to let the officers know the charge the president had given to them, which must be done in partnership with other security agencies.

Iraboh spoke on some misconceived ideas or opinions that were being passed around by those that were uninformed, to the effect that they believed that armed forces were working in disparity groups.

“What we are doing today is to let you know that such does not exist. We have come to be an encouragement team to work together.

“We have been given the brief by the GOC and Flag Officer Commanding (Nigerian Air Force), and we know you are doing the utmost to meet that objective.

“We can only commend and urge you to keep up the spirit. We want to see across the length and breadth of the armed forces, training activities and operational engagements that are result-oriented,” he said.

He stated further that in due course, the Service Chiefs would be coming to have interactions with the officers on a more detailed and general level.

Addressing the troops also, Irabor commended them for the commitment they had shown in tackling security challenges across the country.

He charged the troops to maintain and sustain the cooperation existing among them and other security agencies.

He said he was accompanied by Service Chiefs to come to see them and give commendations on the brilliant performance they had been putting forward.

“We are convinced that you have been doing your utmost best to preserve the integrity of the armed forces. And we are delighted with your performance thus far.

“But I will like to let you know; while you have done quite well, the work is not over. The reason is that across the country and in your area, in particular, there are still pockets of security challenges,” Iraboh told the troops.

He encouraged them to be highly committed, disciplined and motivated, so that “in no time, our land will know peace again.”

Meanwhile, there was handing and taking over of position by the outgoing 2 Division GOC, Omozoje, and the new one, Chibuisi.

Major General Omozoje has been deployed to Abuja to be the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, while Chibuisi was a member of the department before his deployment to 2 Division as the GOC.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.