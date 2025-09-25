Maritime

SEREC calls for 1% CISS reinstatement, NASS review of 4% FOB

Tola Adenubi
CISS reinstatement SEREC on Nigerian ports

The Sea Empowerment and Research Center (SEREC) has welcomed the suspension of the 4 percent Free-on-Board (FOB) levy by the Federal Ministry of Finance, but cautioned that the directive amounts to only a temporary pause since the levy remains enshrined in the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023.

In a statement released by SEREC Head of Research, Fwrd. Eugene Nweke, the group recommended the reinstatement of the 1 percent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) levy as an interim measure, while government engages the National Assembly to amend the law and align statutory provisions with stakeholder-accepted revenue options.

According to the SERE; “To ensure clarity and stability in trade administration, SEREC recommends reinstating the 1 percent Comprehensive Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) levy as an interim measure, while government engages the National Assembly to amend the law and align statutory provisions with stakeholder-accepted revenue options.

“A consistent, transparent approach will safeguard revenue, sustain Customs modernization, and strengthen Nigeria’s trade environment.”

Commending the Federal Government on the suspension, the SEREC stated that: “The suspension directive reflects political sensitivity to the impact of the 4 percent FOB levy on import costs, inflation, and business competitiveness.

“It signals government responsiveness to stakeholder pushback—importers, trade groups, and consumers.”

On economic implications, Fwrd. Nweke explained that: “The suspension brings relief to importers from an additional cost burden amid high inflation and forex volatility. it also prevents passing extra costs to consumers.

“However, the suspension is a policy pause, not a resolution. The issue will resurface unless the 4 percent law and policy are harmonized.

“A multi- stakeholder taskforce (FMF, NCS, NESG, manufacturers, freight forwarders, etc.) is needed to design a balanced funding formula.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article brain drain into brain gain How FG can turn brain drain into brain gain —Prof Otolorin
Next Article Nigeria’s digital’s future NiRA honours Ikechukwu Nnamani NiRA fixes November 29 NiRA shapes Nigeria’s digital’s future, announces Tech Convergence 2.0

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×