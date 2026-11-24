Police in central Serbia have arrested a 17-year-old student after he allegedly fired a small-calibre rifle inside a high school, injuring two people.

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The incident occurred on Tuesday at the First Technical School in the town of Kragujevac, according to authorities.

Police said the teenager fired the weapon in a hallway at the school. Two people sustained injuries during the incident, although authorities had not provided further details about their conditions or identities in the report.

The suspect was arrested following the shooting, but officials had not disclosed his possible motive or whether he had any previous history of violence.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about safety in schools and the threat posed by firearms in educational institutions.

Further details, including the identities of the injured victims, the circumstances surrounding the shooting and possible charges against the teenager, were not immediately available.

Authorities are expected to investigate how the minor obtained the rifle and brought it into the school premises.

(Associated Press)