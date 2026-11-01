SERAP to Tinubu: Probe AI-generated photos, manipulation of INEC voter register

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to order an independent probe into the alleged use of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated photographs and the manipulation of personal data in the preliminary Register of Voters published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The call came on Sunday from Lagos-based rights group Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) through a statement by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

Referencing its letter dated October 31, 2026, the human rights group charged the President Tinubu-led government to direct the National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr Vincent Olatunji, to conduct a prompt, thorough, and independent investigation.

SERAP’s call came after the electoral body acknowledged public complaints about suspected AI-generated photos and questionable records discovered during the nationwide display of the preliminary voter register from 9 to 15 October 2026.

According to INEC’s statement of 27 October 2026, the commission agreed that “many questionable registration records were identified and flagged for further examination and that the online publication does not reflect all ongoing data-cleanup activities.”

The irregularities, according to SERAP, raise concerns about data security, voter register integrity, and the 2027 general elections.

The letter reads in part: “The reported irregularities raise serious concerns about the security and integrity of Nigerians’ personal data and the reliability of the voter register ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The security and accuracy of the voter register are fundamental to the protection of Nigerians’ personal data and their right to participate in public affairs.”

The Lagos-based rights group urged the NDPC to establish the nature, extent, and geographical spread of the affected records, determine if a personal data breach occurred under the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, and identify those responsible.

SERAP expressed worries that some registration officers may have misused their official access credentials to introduce irregular records, including AI-generated photographs.

SERAP said, “An internal review by INEC cannot substitute for the NDPC’s independent exercise of its statutory data-protection mandate,” just as it cited Sections 24, 39, 40, and 65 of the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, which require personal data to be processed accurately and securely, and mandate data controllers to report breaches within 72 hours.

The group equally referenced Section 37 of the 1999 Constitution on the right to privacy.

The human rights group prayed to the NDPC to conduct a forensic examination of INEC’s database, publish its findings, enforce corrective measures, and ensure affected Nigerians can verify and correct their records without being unfairly excluded from voting.

SERAP gave the government a seven-day ultimatum to act, warning that failure would lead to legal action.

“We would be grateful if the requested measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions,” the letter added.