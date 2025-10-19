SERAP to Akpabio, Abbas: Disclose ‘fictitious’ company paid N18.6bn for NASS office complex

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to, without any further delay, account for N18.6 billion allegedly missing from funds allocated for the construction of the National Assembly Service Commission Office Complex.

The demand followed revelations contained in the latest 2022 Annual Report of the Auditor-General of the Federation, published on September 9, 2025, which detailed breaches in procurement procedures and potential diversion of funds.

In a letter dated October 18, 2025, and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation called on both presiding officers to disclose the name and details of the alleged fictitious construction company that reportedly received the entire N18.6 billion for the project.

The rights group also requested Akpabio and Abbas to make public the names of the company’s directors and shareholders, its registered address, and the status of the project.

According to the Auditor-General’s findings, the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) paid over N11.6 billion to an unidentified construction company on August 11, 2020, for the construction of the commission’s complex, with an additional N6.9 billion allegedly paid on November 29, 2023, for the conversion of a roof garden to office space.

However, the Auditor-General’s report raised red flags, stating that the contract was inflated, lacked a Bill of Quantity (BOQ), and was awarded without due process.

The report further alleged that the contract was executed without a needs assessment, advertisement for bids, contract agreement, or quotations from bidders, all in violation of the Public Procurement Act.

It added that there was no record of Federal Executive Council (FEC) approval or the Bureau of Public Procurement’s Certificate of No Objection.

SERAP noted that these findings suggest grave violations of public trust, accountability, and constitutional provisions governing public spending.

“These grim allegations by the Auditor-General suggest serious violations of the Nigerian Constitution and international anti-corruption obligations.

“The National Assembly can only effectively perform its oversight and anti-corruption roles if it demonstrates exemplary leadership by probing these allegations,” SERAP said in its letter.

The group said the missing funds and irregular contract process highlight a troubling pattern of disregard for financial regulations within the legislature’s own administrative structures.

According to SERAP, addressing the allegations would help restore public confidence in the National Assembly’s ability to conduct oversight functions and uphold transparency.

“It would also show that the National Assembly is acting in the public interest and not for personal or political gain,” the organisation stated.

SERAP gave the Senate President and the Speaker a seven-day ultimatum to act on its demands.

“If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel compliance in the public interest,” the group warned.

The organisation expressed concern that the N18.6 billion may have been misappropriated, diverted, or stolen, urging the National Assembly to ensure the recovery of any missing funds and the prosecution of those responsible.

“Poor and vulnerable Nigerians continue to bear the heavy social and economic costs of corruption.

“Corruption exposes citizens to additional costs in accessing education, healthcare, and administrative services, while trapping millions in poverty,” SERAP said.

The group reminded the National Assembly of its constitutional duty to promote transparency and curb corruption, citing Sections 13, 15(5), and 16(1–2) of the 1999 Constitution, which mandate all public institutions to abolish corrupt practices and abuse of power.

SERAP also referenced Nigeria’s commitments under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, which requires public institutions to ensure the proper management of public resources.

“Articles 5 and 9 of the Convention impose clear obligations on the National Assembly to ensure accountability and transparency in the use of public funds,” the statement read.

The organisation urged the leadership of the National Assembly to refer the matter to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution, as well as to recover and remit any missing funds to the federal treasury.

Taking these steps, SERAP concluded, “would demonstrate the National Assembly’s willingness to uphold its constitutional responsibilities, enhance institutional integrity, and advance Nigerians’ right to restitution, compensation, and the guarantee of non-repetition.”

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE