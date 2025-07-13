SERAP sues NNPC over alleged failure to account for missing N825bn, $2.5bn

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to the Federal High Court in Lagos over its alleged failure to provide an account for an estimated N825 billion naira and $2.5 billion in public funds. These funds were reportedly allocated for refinery rehabilitation and other oil-related revenues.

According to a statement issued by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, on Sunday, the lawsuit (FHC/L/MISC/722/25), filed last Friday, is predicated on findings detailed in the 2021 audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation, Adolphus Aghughu, which was made public on November 27, 2024.

The legal action also comes amidst renewed public skepticism regarding the state of Nigeria’s refineries. Just last week, Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, openly expressed doubts that the NNPCL’s refineries would ever operate effectively again, despite an estimated $18 billion having already been spent on them over the years. This sentiment echoes previous concerns raised by former President Olusegun Obasanjo regarding the NNPC’s capacity to manage the refineries.

SERAP is seeking several court orders: Mandamus to compel the NNPCL to account for and explain the whereabouts of the missing N825 billion naira and $2.5 billion of public funds designated for refinery rehabilitation and repairs.

Mandamus to compel the NNPCL to recover and return these missing funds to the federation account.

Mandamus to compel the NNPCL to identify those responsible for the missing oil money, surcharge them for the full amount involved, and hand them over to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution.

In its suit, SERAP argued that the “grim allegations by the Auditor-General (and Mr Aliko Dangote) suggest a grave violation of the public trust and the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, national anticorruption laws, and the country’s international human rights and anticorruption obligations.”

The organization contended that “granting the reliefs sought would strike a blow against the impunity of those responsible for the missing oil money meant to repair the country’s refineries and ensure that the money is returned for the sake of NNPCL’s victims—Nigerians.”

SERAP emphasised that these alleged financial irregularities have “undermined the economic development of the country, trapped the majority of Nigerians in poverty, and contributed to high levels of deficit spending by the government.”

The lawsuit, filed by SERAP’s lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare, Ms. Oluwakemi Oni, and Ms. Valentina Adegoke, further detailed the Auditor-General’s findings. These include — Over N82.95 billion ($82,951,595,510.47) “deducted from the sale of Crude Oil and Gas between 2020 and 2021” for “refinery rehabilitation and repairs” without proper authorization. The AGF “fears that the money may be missing” and recommends its recovery.

Over N343.64 billion ($343,642,598,726.51) “being proceeds from domestic crude sales,” unilaterally deducted for “pipelines maintenance and management costs.” The AGF “fears the money may have been diverted” and calls for its recovery and the prosecution of those involved.

Over N83.65 billion ($83,659,813,739.99) “being miscellaneous income from the NNPC joint venture operations from 2016 to 2020,” withdrawn from a “CBN/NNPC sinking fund account.” This practice, the AGF noted, “has led the Federation to resort to borrowings.”

Over N204.85 billion ($204,853,744,047.39) “being unjustified deductions from the oil royalties for 2021,” originally due to the Department of Petroleum Resources (now NUPRC). The AGF “fears the money may have been diverted.”

Over N3.74 billion ($3,748,581,281.27) “purportedly paid to a Company as a shortfall on sales of MT cargo of PMS,” which the AGF “fears the money may be missing.”

Over N28.65 billion ($28,654,179,867.00) “being outstanding bridging allowance from NNPC retail for 2021,” and over N13.55 billion ($13,555,965,814.91) “being outstanding bridging allowance claims from three major oil marketers in 2021.” The AGF is concerned this “may have resulted in difficulty in funding the 2021 budget.”

Over N15 billion ($14,134,947,949.80 and $1,087,533,332.62) “being outstanding revenues from debts owed by twenty-six marketers for 2021.”

Over $29.64 million ($29,648,970.36) “being outstanding royalties payable to the Department of Petroleum Resources CBN account.”

Uncollected outstanding oil royalties of over $2.26 billion ($2,260,448,992.45) and N48.21 billion ($48,218,163,192.67) from oil companies for 2021. The AGF “fears that the money may be missing” and notes this “may have resulted in difficulty in funding the 2021 budget.”

No date has been fixed yet for the hearing of the suit as of the time of this report.

